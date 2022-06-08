iifl-logo
SVA India Ltd Balance Sheet

8.13
(4.90%)
Jun 8, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.55

9.15

4.38

5.44

Net Worth

10.85

12.45

7.68

8.74

Minority Interest

Debt

14.32

14.22

16.15

15.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.02

Total Liabilities

25.17

26.67

23.83

24.41

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.24

0.11

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

27.94

29.46

23.58

24.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0.15

0.13

0.15

Networking Capital

-3.06

-3.2

-0.37

-0.46

Inventories

0.07

0.38

0.48

0.31

Inventory Days

174.48

Sundry Debtors

0.82

0.33

0.34

0.35

Debtor Days

196.99

Other Current Assets

0.35

2.38

2.42

2.35

Sundry Creditors

-0.86

-3.19

-3.44

-3.41

Creditor Days

1,919.28

Other Current Liabilities

-3.44

-3.1

-0.17

-0.05

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.4

0.04

Total Assets

25.17

26.68

23.85

24.42

