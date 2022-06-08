SVA India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.55
9.15
4.38
5.44
Net Worth
10.85
12.45
7.68
8.74
Minority Interest
Debt
14.32
14.22
16.15
15.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
25.17
26.67
23.83
24.41
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.24
0.11
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.94
29.46
23.58
24.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.15
0.13
0.15
Networking Capital
-3.06
-3.2
-0.37
-0.46
Inventories
0.07
0.38
0.48
0.31
Inventory Days
174.48
Sundry Debtors
0.82
0.33
0.34
0.35
Debtor Days
196.99
Other Current Assets
0.35
2.38
2.42
2.35
Sundry Creditors
-0.86
-3.19
-3.44
-3.41
Creditor Days
1,919.28
Other Current Liabilities
-3.44
-3.1
-0.17
-0.05
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.4
0.04
Total Assets
25.17
26.68
23.85
24.42
