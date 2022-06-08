Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.64
1.44
1.32
2.86
yoy growth (%)
-55.02
9.14
-53.82
79.96
Raw materials
-0.24
-0.51
-0.61
-1.75
As % of sales
37.44
35.56
46.82
61.44
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.31
-0.37
-0.38
As % of sales
23.43
21.65
28.05
13.45
Other costs
-0.1
-0.18
-0.41
-0.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.04
12.9
31.08
22.31
Operating profit
0.14
0.43
-0.07
0.07
OPM
23.07
29.87
-5.95
2.78
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.71
-1.09
-0.51
-1.3
Other income
0
0.51
0.66
0.93
Profit before tax
-0.59
-0.18
0.02
-0.4
Taxes
-0.02
0
0
0.05
Tax rate
3.47
1.74
-28.53
-14.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.61
-0.18
0.01
-0.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.61
-0.18
0.01
-0.34
yoy growth (%)
224.95
-1,080.62
-105.62
-676.88
NPM
-95.08
-13.16
1.46
-12.01
