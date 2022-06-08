iifl-logo
SVA India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.13
(4.90%)
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.64

1.44

1.32

2.86

yoy growth (%)

-55.02

9.14

-53.82

79.96

Raw materials

-0.24

-0.51

-0.61

-1.75

As % of sales

37.44

35.56

46.82

61.44

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.31

-0.37

-0.38

As % of sales

23.43

21.65

28.05

13.45

Other costs

-0.1

-0.18

-0.41

-0.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.04

12.9

31.08

22.31

Operating profit

0.14

0.43

-0.07

0.07

OPM

23.07

29.87

-5.95

2.78

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.71

-1.09

-0.51

-1.3

Other income

0

0.51

0.66

0.93

Profit before tax

-0.59

-0.18

0.02

-0.4

Taxes

-0.02

0

0

0.05

Tax rate

3.47

1.74

-28.53

-14.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.61

-0.18

0.01

-0.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.61

-0.18

0.01

-0.34

yoy growth (%)

224.95

-1,080.62

-105.62

-676.88

NPM

-95.08

-13.16

1.46

-12.01

