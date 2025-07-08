iifl-logo
SVA India Ltd Share Price Live

8.13
(4.90%)
Jun 8, 2022|09:40:18 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.13
  • Day's High8.13
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.75
  • Day's Low8.13
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E4.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.68
  • EPS1.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SVA India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.13

Prev. Close

7.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.13

Day's Low

8.13

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

32.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.68

P/E

4.32

EPS

1.88

Divi. Yield

0

SVA India Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SVA India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SVA India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:20 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.74%

Non-Promoter- 29.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SVA India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.55

9.15

4.38

5.44

Net Worth

10.85

12.45

7.68

8.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.64

1.44

1.32

2.86

yoy growth (%)

-55.02

9.14

-53.82

79.96

Raw materials

-0.24

-0.51

-0.61

-1.75

As % of sales

37.44

35.56

46.82

61.44

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.31

-0.37

-0.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.59

-0.18

0.02

-0.4

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

0.05

Working capital

-0.18

-0.78

-0.65

-0.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.02

9.14

-53.82

79.96

Op profit growth

-65.25

-647.23

-198.86

54.43

EBIT growth

-86.41

67.86

-40.22

-5.24

Net profit growth

224.95

-1,080.62

-105.62

-676.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.76

1.36

3.58

0.47

0.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.76

1.36

3.58

0.47

0.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.48

1.24

0.31

1.16

0

SVA India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SVA India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Rakhi Abhinav Gupta

Independent Director

Aaadesh Jain

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Agarwal.

Whole Time Director

Abhinav Gupta

Registered Office

162-C Mittal Tower 16th Floor,

Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-22-22886789/98/96

Website: http://www.svaindia.com

Email: cs@svaindia.com, jitendra@svaindia.com; info@svain

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,

Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

SVA India Ltd was incorporated on 27 April 1981 under the guidance of Late Shri Mahabir Prasad Gupta. Presently , the company has business interests in Food and Chemical industries. The company works ...
Reports by SVA India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SVA India Ltd share price today?

The SVA India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of SVA India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SVA India Ltd is ₹2.68 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of SVA India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SVA India Ltd is 4.32 and 0.25 as of 08 Jun ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SVA India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SVA India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SVA India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Jun ‘22

What is the CAGR of SVA India Ltd?

SVA India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SVA India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SVA India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.26 %

