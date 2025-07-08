SectorTrading
Open₹8.13
Prev. Close₹7.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.13
Day's Low₹8.13
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹32.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.68
P/E4.32
EPS1.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.55
9.15
4.38
5.44
Net Worth
10.85
12.45
7.68
8.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.64
1.44
1.32
2.86
yoy growth (%)
-55.02
9.14
-53.82
79.96
Raw materials
-0.24
-0.51
-0.61
-1.75
As % of sales
37.44
35.56
46.82
61.44
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.31
-0.37
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.59
-0.18
0.02
-0.4
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
0.05
Working capital
-0.18
-0.78
-0.65
-0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.02
9.14
-53.82
79.96
Op profit growth
-65.25
-647.23
-198.86
54.43
EBIT growth
-86.41
67.86
-40.22
-5.24
Net profit growth
224.95
-1,080.62
-105.62
-676.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.76
1.36
3.58
0.47
0.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.76
1.36
3.58
0.47
0.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.48
1.24
0.31
1.16
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Rakhi Abhinav Gupta
Independent Director
Aaadesh Jain
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Agarwal.
Whole Time Director
Abhinav Gupta
162-C Mittal Tower 16th Floor,
Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-22-22886789/98/96
Website: http://www.svaindia.com
Email: cs@svaindia.com, jitendra@svaindia.com; info@svain
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
SVA India Ltd was incorporated on 27 April 1981 under the guidance of Late Shri Mahabir Prasad Gupta. Presently , the company has business interests in Food and Chemical industries. The company works ...
Reports by SVA India Ltd
