SVA India Ltd Summary

SVA India Ltd was incorporated on 27 April 1981 under the guidance of Late Shri Mahabir Prasad Gupta. Presently , the company has business interests in Food and Chemical industries. The company works under exclusive import partnerships with companies around Asia to distribute their food products across India.The company has tied up with a Sri Lankan company, UCA Lanka Pvt. Ltd. since 2007 and is the sole distributor for the companys entire production. The product handled is Zinc Oxide, a non-hazardous powder used in Ceramic, Rubber, Paints, Electroplating, Pharmaceuticals and many other uses. The company organize the raw material as well as sale of the finished products. The company provides technical and other support compensated by way of commission.The company has tied up with Basilur Tea, a premium tea company from Sri Lanka offering the largest range of flavored and unflavored teas of the highest quality. Apart from this, it has also partnered with Expolanka Ltd. to provide a wide array of fruit products in the form of fruit & nut bars, juices, smoothies, dried fruit snacks and some more products such as sauces and king coconut water