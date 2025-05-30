iifl-logo
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202523 May 2025
SVA India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 and others Approval Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated)for quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.05.2025) Re-appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2025)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202526 Mar 2025
Outcome Of Board Meeting
Board Meeting12 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
SVA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 and Other Matters The Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 12th February, 2025 has inter alia, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SVA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended and Half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report; and 2. To appoint M/s Agarwal Pinky & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN.: 030230C) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-2025 3. To re- appoint CS Debasish Mukherjee Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership no. A9680 COP- 5323) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the year 2024-2025 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SVA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday August 09th 2024 at 2.30 p.m. at 162-C Mittal Tower Nariman Point Mumbai-400 021 to transact the following businesses: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024 along with Limited Review Report; and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed and shall open 48 hours after conclusion of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 09th August 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

