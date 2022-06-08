SVA India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.59
-0.18
0.02
-0.4
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
0.05
Working capital
-0.18
-0.78
-0.65
-0.91
Other operating items
Operating
-0.82
-1
-0.67
-1.36
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.75
0
Free cash flow
-0.82
-1
-1.42
-1.36
Equity raised
-38.05
-38.71
10.41
11.11
Investing
24.26
-16.67
0.8
5.38
Financing
29.75
29.27
29.09
22.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.13
-27.11
38.88
38.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.