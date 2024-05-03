|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|EGM 27/05/2024 shareholders Meeting EGM on 27th May 2024 with Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024) outcomes of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Disclosure Of Voting Result Under Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
