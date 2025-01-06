Swadha Nature Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.17
4.17
4.17
4.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.45
-3.54
-3.54
-3.49
Net Worth
0.72
0.63
0.63
0.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.63
0.46
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.35
1.09
0.63
0.68
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.28
0.26
0.29
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.87
0.37
0.31
0.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.89
0.53
0.47
0.47
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.16
-0.16
-0.03
Cash
0.21
0.46
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
1.36
1.09
0.63
0.68
