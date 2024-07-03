iifl-logo-icon 1
Swadha Nature Ltd Share Price

10.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11
  • Day's High11
  • 52 Wk High13.42
  • Prev. Close11.21
  • Day's Low10.65
  • 52 Wk Low 7.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E124.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.59
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.36
  • Div. Yield0
Swadha Nature Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

11

Prev. Close

11.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

11

Day's Low

10.65

52 Week's High

13.42

52 Week's Low

7.2

Book Value

1.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.36

P/E

124.56

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Swadha Nature Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Swadha Nature Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Swadha Nature Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.45%

Non-Promoter- 2.44%

Institutions: 2.43%

Non-Institutions: 71.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swadha Nature Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.17

4.17

4.17

4.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.45

-3.54

-3.54

-3.49

Net Worth

0.72

0.63

0.63

0.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Swadha Nature Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swadha Nature Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Saraf

Executive Director

SANJEEV KUMAR SARAF

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pulkit Prakashchandra Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohitkumar Parikh

Managing Director

Dipakkumar Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhanesh Shah

Independent Director

Rima Nanavati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swadha Nature Ltd

Summary

Swadha Nature Limited was formerly incorporated as M S Securities Limited on February 12, 1992. The Company has changed their name from M S Securities Limited to Swadha Nature Limited on July 20, 2023. The Company engaged in making investments in capital market instruments, mutual fund and corporate loan to Promoter Company.The Company was a pioneer manufacturer of natural color based on modern technology. The monopoly that India once enjoyed in these commodities has been eroded over the year with the entry of other countries in the field. While tobacco exports have been affected by anti-smoking campaigns, the exports of rice, fruits and vegetables have been assed to the basket of exports from India.The Company has changed their object from Diversified Commercial Services to Agriculture Business on October 18, 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Swadha Nature Ltd share price today?

The Swadha Nature Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swadha Nature Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swadha Nature Ltd is ₹4.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swadha Nature Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swadha Nature Ltd is 124.56 and 7.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swadha Nature Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swadha Nature Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swadha Nature Ltd is ₹7.2 and ₹13.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swadha Nature Ltd?

Swadha Nature Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 55.69%, 6 Month at -11.94%, 3 Month at -16.34% and 1 Month at -5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swadha Nature Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swadha Nature Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.46 %
Institutions - 2.44 %
Public - 71.10 %

