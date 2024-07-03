SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹11
Prev. Close₹11.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹11
Day's Low₹10.65
52 Week's High₹13.42
52 Week's Low₹7.2
Book Value₹1.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.36
P/E124.56
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.17
4.17
4.17
4.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.45
-3.54
-3.54
-3.49
Net Worth
0.72
0.63
0.63
0.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Saraf
Executive Director
SANJEEV KUMAR SARAF
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pulkit Prakashchandra Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohitkumar Parikh
Managing Director
Dipakkumar Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhanesh Shah
Independent Director
Rima Nanavati
Reports by Swadha Nature Ltd
Summary
Swadha Nature Limited was formerly incorporated as M S Securities Limited on February 12, 1992. The Company has changed their name from M S Securities Limited to Swadha Nature Limited on July 20, 2023. The Company engaged in making investments in capital market instruments, mutual fund and corporate loan to Promoter Company.The Company was a pioneer manufacturer of natural color based on modern technology. The monopoly that India once enjoyed in these commodities has been eroded over the year with the entry of other countries in the field. While tobacco exports have been affected by anti-smoking campaigns, the exports of rice, fruits and vegetables have been assed to the basket of exports from India.The Company has changed their object from Diversified Commercial Services to Agriculture Business on October 18, 2022.
The Swadha Nature Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swadha Nature Ltd is ₹4.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swadha Nature Ltd is 124.56 and 7.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swadha Nature Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swadha Nature Ltd is ₹7.2 and ₹13.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swadha Nature Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 55.69%, 6 Month at -11.94%, 3 Month at -16.34% and 1 Month at -5.00%.
