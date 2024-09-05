AGM 27/09/2024 Notice of Annual general meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Voting result along with the scrutinizer report of the 32nd AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)