Swadha Nature Ltd Company Summary

Swadha Nature Ltd Summary

Swadha Nature Limited was formerly incorporated as M S Securities Limited on February 12, 1992. The Company has changed their name from M S Securities Limited to Swadha Nature Limited on July 20, 2023. The Company engaged in making investments in capital market instruments, mutual fund and corporate loan to Promoter Company.The Company was a pioneer manufacturer of natural color based on modern technology. The monopoly that India once enjoyed in these commodities has been eroded over the year with the entry of other countries in the field. While tobacco exports have been affected by anti-smoking campaigns, the exports of rice, fruits and vegetables have been assed to the basket of exports from India.The Company has changed their object from Diversified Commercial Services to Agriculture Business on October 18, 2022.

