iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swasth Foodtech India Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swasth Foodtech India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.27

2.99

2.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

1.97

0.04

0.01

Net Worth

6.24

3.03

3

Minority Interest

Debt

23.39

23.82

7.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.3

0.18

0

Total Liabilities

29.93

27.03

10.92

Fixed Assets

11.18

11.8

10.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

18.36

14.11

0.18

Inventories

17.65

14.8

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.85

0.91

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.78

1.97

1.91

Sundry Creditors

-1.5

-2.68

-1.5

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.42

-0.89

-0.23

Cash

0.38

1.1

0.05

Total Assets

29.92

27.01

10.91

Swasth Foodtech India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Swasth Foodtech India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.