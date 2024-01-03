Swasth Foodtech India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.27
2.99
2.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1.97
0.04
0.01
Net Worth
6.24
3.03
3
Minority Interest
Debt
23.39
23.82
7.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.3
0.18
0
Total Liabilities
29.93
27.03
10.92
Fixed Assets
11.18
11.8
10.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
18.36
14.11
0.18
Inventories
17.65
14.8
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.85
0.91
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.78
1.97
1.91
Sundry Creditors
-1.5
-2.68
-1.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.42
-0.89
-0.23
Cash
0.38
1.1
0.05
Total Assets
29.92
27.01
10.91
