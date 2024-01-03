Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
626.45
|55.95
|80,883.47
|376
|1.52
|1,965
|34.55
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,818.35
|56.32
|64,715.63
|370.93
|0.34
|9,103.13
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
256.35
|25.21
|30,633.42
|409.35
|0
|16,490.55
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
269.6
|20.49
|4,095.8
|57.83
|0
|4,304.29
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
403.1
|212.43
|1,111.74
|1.74
|0
|73.57
|10.36
