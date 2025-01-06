iifl-logo-icon 1
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

0.3
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

21.72

21.72

10.86

10.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.18

-0.29

11.79

11.46

Net Worth

21.54

21.43

22.65

22.32

Minority Interest

Debt

7.15

15.96

13.75

19.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.69

37.39

36.4

42.23

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.12

0.14

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.13

19.98

22.66

16.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.44

17.29

13.57

25.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

2.48

7.69

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.53

18.05

11.95

18.07

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.09

-0.76

-0.86

0

Cash

0.01

0

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

28.69

37.39

36.39

42.24

