Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.72
21.72
10.86
10.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.18
-0.29
11.79
11.46
Net Worth
21.54
21.43
22.65
22.32
Minority Interest
Debt
7.15
15.96
13.75
19.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.69
37.39
36.4
42.23
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.12
0.14
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.13
19.98
22.66
16.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.44
17.29
13.57
25.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
2.48
7.69
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
8.53
18.05
11.95
18.07
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.09
-0.76
-0.86
0
Cash
0.01
0
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
28.69
37.39
36.39
42.24
