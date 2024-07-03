Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.3
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.55
Day's High₹0.31
Day's Low₹0.29
52 Week's High₹0.39
52 Week's Low₹0.29
Book Value₹0.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.72
21.72
10.86
10.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.18
-0.29
11.79
11.46
Net Worth
21.54
21.43
22.65
22.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.22
-0.02
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.32
-0.29
0
-0.1
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-12.18
20.57
3.06
1.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
67.43
129.37
18.05
215.05
EBIT growth
-209.29
-23,549.8
-101.17
208.9
Net profit growth
-208.42
-25,790.46
-101.08
209.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mehul Dhaduk
Independent Director
Manish Gautam
Independent Director
Ramiz Rafikbhai Saya
Independent Director
MANJULABEN PARMAR
Additional Director
Mona Lisha
Managing Director
Karamjeet Kaur sidhu
Executive Director & CFO
Sakshi Jhala
Additional Director
Kiran Sharma
Additional Director
Chhaya Parmar
Summary
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. (formerly known as Rotam Commercial Ltd) was incorporated in June 1985. The Company is engaged in trading of lamps ,Metal Halide Lamps, Ballasts & Igniters For High Pressure Discharge Lamps, Instant Re-Strike Igniters, Electronic Control Gear For Fluorescent Lamps, Electronic Transformers For Low Voltage Halogen Lamps,Electronic Transformers igniters metal Halide Lamps.
The Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd is ₹6.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd is 0 and 0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd is ₹0.29 and ₹0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.11%, 3 Years at -24.24%, 1 Year at -9.09%, 6 Month at -9.09%, 3 Month at -9.09% and 1 Month at -9.09%.
