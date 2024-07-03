iifl-logo-icon 1
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd Share Price

0.29
(-3.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.3
  • Day's High0.31
  • 52 Wk High0.39
  • Prev. Close0.3
  • Day's Low0.29
  • 52 Wk Low 0.29
  • Turnover (lac)0.55
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.99
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.55

Day's High

0.31

Day's Low

0.29

52 Week's High

0.39

52 Week's Low

0.29

Book Value

0.99

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd Corporate Action

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:20 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

21.72

21.72

10.86

10.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.18

-0.29

11.79

11.46

Net Worth

21.54

21.43

22.65

22.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.22

-0.02

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.32

-0.29

0

-0.1

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-12.18

20.57

3.06

1.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

67.43

129.37

18.05

215.05

EBIT growth

-209.29

-23,549.8

-101.17

208.9

Net profit growth

-208.42

-25,790.46

-101.08

209.77

No Record Found

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mehul Dhaduk

Independent Director

Manish Gautam

Independent Director

Ramiz Rafikbhai Saya

Independent Director

MANJULABEN PARMAR

Additional Director

Mona Lisha

Managing Director

Karamjeet Kaur sidhu

Executive Director & CFO

Sakshi Jhala

Additional Director

Kiran Sharma

Additional Director

Chhaya Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd

Summary

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. (formerly known as Rotam Commercial Ltd) was incorporated in June 1985. The Company is engaged in trading of lamps ,Metal Halide Lamps, Ballasts & Igniters For High Pressure Discharge Lamps, Instant Re-Strike Igniters, Electronic Control Gear For Fluorescent Lamps, Electronic Transformers For Low Voltage Halogen Lamps,Electronic Transformers igniters metal Halide Lamps.
Company FAQs

What is the Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd share price today?

The Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd is ₹6.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd is 0 and 0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd is ₹0.29 and ₹0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd?

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.11%, 3 Years at -24.24%, 1 Year at -9.09%, 6 Month at -9.09%, 3 Month at -9.09% and 1 Month at -9.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

