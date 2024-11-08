|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Un audited financial result for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and board meeting concluded on 06.00 P.M Revised outcome for unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 commence on 08.11.2024 on 5.00 P.M and Concluded on 6.00 P.M Please find the revised board meeting outcome for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Sword-Edge Commercials Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 16th October 2024 at 12 p.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact the following business: - 1. To Consider an approve the change in the registered office of the company within the local limits of the city where the registered office of the Company is presently situated. 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the chairman. We hereby request you to take note of the same and update records of the Company accordingly. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the shifting of Registered office from 401, solitaire Business Park, Nr Telephone Exchange, Nr T-2 International Airport, Andheri (East) Mumbai MH - 400072 to Office No. 402, INDIRA BHAVAN, Plot.No. 18, 4 th Road, Khar (West), Next to Hotel Regal Enclave, Mumbai MH - 400052, with effect from October 16th ,2024. We request to update the same in your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the shifting of Registered office from 401, solitaire Business Park, Nr Telephone Exchange, Nr T-2 International Airport, Andheri (East) Mumbai MH - 400072 to Office No. 402, INDIRA BHAVAN, Plot.No. 18, 4 th Road, Khar (West), Next to Hotel Regal Enclave, Mumbai MH - 400052, with effect from October 16th ,2024. We request to update the same in your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith audited financial result for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and board meeting concluded on 06.15 P.M Revised outcome of Board meeting held on 30th August 2024 for Audited Financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 202 , commence on 05.00 P.M. and Concluded on 06.15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 to approval of un-audited financials for quarter ended 30th June 2024
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|We inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on 16th May, 2024 considered and approved, inter alia, the following items of businesses: 1- Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill Casual Vacancy arise due to the Resignation of the previous Statutory Auditor 2- Redesignation of Mrs. Sakshi Jhala as Executive Director and Chief Financial Office (CFO) The board meeting commences on 05.00 P.M. & concluded on 06.55 P.M Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Result for the quarter ended December 2023 Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 to approval of un-audited financials for quarter ended 31st December 2023
