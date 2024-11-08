Sword-Edge Commercials Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 16th October 2024 at 12 p.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact the following business: - 1. To Consider an approve the change in the registered office of the company within the local limits of the city where the registered office of the Company is presently situated. 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the chairman. We hereby request you to take note of the same and update records of the Company accordingly. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the shifting of Registered office from 401, solitaire Business Park, Nr Telephone Exchange, Nr T-2 International Airport, Andheri (East) Mumbai MH - 400072 to Office No. 402, INDIRA BHAVAN, Plot.No. 18, 4 th Road, Khar (West), Next to Hotel Regal Enclave, Mumbai MH - 400052, with effect from October 16th ,2024. We request to update the same in your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the shifting of Registered office from 401, solitaire Business Park, Nr Telephone Exchange, Nr T-2 International Airport, Andheri (East) Mumbai MH - 400072 to Office No. 402, INDIRA BHAVAN, Plot.No. 18, 4 th Road, Khar (West), Next to Hotel Regal Enclave, Mumbai MH - 400052, with effect from October 16th ,2024. We request to update the same in your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024)