iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd Board Meeting

0.29
(-3.33%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sword-Edge Comm. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Un audited financial result for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and board meeting concluded on 06.00 P.M Revised outcome for unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 commence on 08.11.2024 on 5.00 P.M and Concluded on 6.00 P.M Please find the revised board meeting outcome for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Sword-Edge Commercials Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 16th October 2024 at 12 p.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact the following business: - 1. To Consider an approve the change in the registered office of the company within the local limits of the city where the registered office of the Company is presently situated. 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the chairman. We hereby request you to take note of the same and update records of the Company accordingly. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the shifting of Registered office from 401, solitaire Business Park, Nr Telephone Exchange, Nr T-2 International Airport, Andheri (East) Mumbai MH - 400072 to Office No. 402, INDIRA BHAVAN, Plot.No. 18, 4 th Road, Khar (West), Next to Hotel Regal Enclave, Mumbai MH - 400052, with effect from October 16th ,2024. We request to update the same in your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the shifting of Registered office from 401, solitaire Business Park, Nr Telephone Exchange, Nr T-2 International Airport, Andheri (East) Mumbai MH - 400072 to Office No. 402, INDIRA BHAVAN, Plot.No. 18, 4 th Road, Khar (West), Next to Hotel Regal Enclave, Mumbai MH - 400052, with effect from October 16th ,2024. We request to update the same in your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202429 Nov 2024
In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith audited financial result for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and board meeting concluded on 06.15 P.M Revised outcome of Board meeting held on 30th August 2024 for Audited Financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 202 , commence on 05.00 P.M. and Concluded on 06.15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202429 Nov 2024
Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 to approval of un-audited financials for quarter ended 30th June 2024
Board Meeting16 May 20249 Dec 2024
We inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on 16th May, 2024 considered and approved, inter alia, the following items of businesses: 1- Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill Casual Vacancy arise due to the Resignation of the previous Statutory Auditor 2- Redesignation of Mrs. Sakshi Jhala as Executive Director and Chief Financial Office (CFO) The board meeting commences on 05.00 P.M. & concluded on 06.55 P.M Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.
Board Meeting13 Feb 202429 Nov 2024
Result for the quarter ended December 2023 Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 to approval of un-audited financials for quarter ended 31st December 2023

Sword-Edge Comm.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.