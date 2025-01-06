iifl-logo-icon 1
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.3
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd

Sword-Edge Comm. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.32

-0.29

0

-0.1

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-12.18

20.57

3.06

1.93

Other operating items

Operating

-11.87

20.27

3.06

1.82

Capital expenditure

0

0.15

0

0

Free cash flow

-11.87

20.42

3.06

1.82

Equity raised

22.92

23.74

23.97

24.18

Investing

6.35

-3.5

-1.08

-2.03

Financing

33.66

21.89

1.98

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

51.06

62.56

27.94

23.98

