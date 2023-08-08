Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors here by present the 38th Annual Report together with the Audited statements of Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2023.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Companies financial performance for the year ended 31st March 2023 is summarized below:

Particulars F.Y. 2022-23 F.Y. 2021-22 Total Income 6895256 (3770500) Total Expanses 5833757 8368008 Profit/(Loss) before Taxation 1061499 (12138508) Provision for Tax 0 0 Add: Deferred Tax Liability Reversal 0 0 Profit/(Loss) after Taxation 1061499 (12138508)

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIR:

The Company does not have any significant business activity and not carried out any business during the year under review.

DIVIDEND:

Considering the loss incurred in the current financial year and accumulated losses, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves for the period under review.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The issued,subscribed and paid up share capital of the Company is Rs. 21,72,00,000/- divided into 21,72,00,00 equity shares of Rs 1/- each.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate companies & joint ventures.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Directors Report.

DEPOSIT:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantee or Investments made by your Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year 2022-23 is enclosed as an Annexure to this Boards Report. During the year under review, the company has not provided any security falling within in purview of Section 186.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING GOING CONCERN AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS:

To the best of our knowledge, the company has not received any such orders passed by the regulators, courts or tribunals during the year, which may impact the going concern status or companys operations in future.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Ms. Karamjeet Sidhu (DIN: 03325221) was appointed as Additional Directors (Executive Whole Time Director) of the Company w.e.f. 02nd March 2023 and hold the office up to the ensuing Annual General Meeting. On 10th March 2023, Ms. Karamjeet Sidhu (DIN: 03325221) was appointed as Managing Director of the company for the period of five (5) year. The Board considers it desirable to avail their services.

Ms. Sakshi Jhala (DIN: 08169563) was appointed as Additional Directors (Executive Whole Time Director) of the Company w.e.f. 02nd March 2023 and hold the office up to the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board considers it desirable to avail their services.

Ms. Mona Lisa (DIN: 07665073) was appointed as an additional director of the company with effect from 02nd March 2023 respectively and hereby appointed an Independent Director of the Company to hold office for the term upto five consecutive years w.e.f. 02nd March 2023 till 01st March 2028.

During the year Mr. Prakashbhai Pravinbhai Dataniya (DIN: 08477525), Independent director was resigned on 22nd July 2022.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from all the Independent Directors under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the Financial Year 2022-23 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors has the following Committees:-

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Schedule IV, clause VIII of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Appointment & Remuneration Committees. The performance evaluations of Independent Directors were also carried out and the same was noted. Independent Directors in their meeting decided to bring more transparency in their performance and bring more responsibility while taking any policy decisions for the benefit of the shareholders in general.

REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS/ KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/ EMPLOYEES:

No Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel are drawing any remuneration. Hence, the information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) (i) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 in respect of ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the Financial year is not given.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

M/s. Nilesh Thakor and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (Firm Reg. No. 160462W), Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion this 38th AGM until the conclusion of the 43rd AGM to be held in the year of 2023, for period of 5 years at such remuneration and out of pocket expenses, as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The observations made by the Auditors in their Auditors Report and the Notes on Accounts referred to in the

Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

COST AUDITOR AND COST AUDIT REPORT:

Cost Audit is not applicable to your Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s. Prachi Bansal & Associates Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit report in the prescribed Form No MR-3 is annexed herewith.

QUALIFICATION IN SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATIONS BY THE BOARD:-

Sr. No. Qualifications made by Secretarial Auditor Explanations by the Board a Acknowledgement for sending the notices of the Meeting of the Board and Committees are not maintained by the company. The notice and agenda for the Board and committee meeting are sent by the email or hand delivery. The company will ensure to maintain to the acknowledgements for sending the notice of the meeting of the board and the committee. b The company has not complied with certain regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as regards publication of Notice of Board Meeting, Notice of AGM, quarterly results. The company will take necessary steps to comply with the same. c As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to appoint Internal Auditor. The Company has not appointed Internal Auditor. The size of operation of the Company is very small, it is not viable to appoint Internal Auditor but the Company has established the internal control system. d Certain event based E Forms have not been filed by the company in time which were required to be filed with ROC during the audit period. The company will ensure to file all relevant documents in time with ROC and other authorities as when required. e Updating of website with regard to various policies is pending The company will take necessary steps to update website with regard to various policies which are pending. f As per Section 203(1)(i), (ii)& (iii), the company is required to appoint Company Secretary, the company has not appointed Company Secretary after 30.05.2019 Company is in search of qualified Company Secretary. g The company has not maintained the attendance register for Board and committee meeting The company will take necessary steps to maintain the attendance register for board and committee meetings. h Statutory Registrar as per companies Act 2013 is yet to be updated. The company will take necessary steps to update Statutory Register as per companies Act 2013. i The Company has not complied with structural Digital Database to be maintained by company and Compliance report to stock exchange. Company Will maintained the same in short period

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

As there is no significant business activities hence there was no systems set up for Internal Controls.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2023 is available on the website of the Company at www.swordedgecommercialsltd.in

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company has taken adequate steps to ensure that all mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are complied with, a separate section titled Report on Corporate Governance together with a Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary forms part of this Report.

A detailed Management Discussion & Analysis forms part of this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as the said provisions are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is not required to be given as there were no employees coming within the purview of this section.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013: The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Company has not received any sexual harassment related complaints during the year 2022-23.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to Company, as our Company has not carried out in the manufacturing activities. The foreign exchange earning on account of the operation of the Company during the year was Rs. Nil.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that: a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation by way of notes to accounts relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

e) Directors have prepared the accounts on a "going concern basis".

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration)

Rules, 2014, every Listed Company mandates to disclose in the Boards Report the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the permanent employees remuneration. However, since there is no permanent employee in the Company, no disclosure under the said provision has been furnished.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

Since the Company does not have any significant business activities, hence the Business Risk is at the Minimal Level. Hence, no major risk factors are envisaged except for: a. Government Policies b. Human Resource Risk

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company encourages an open and transparent system of working and dealing amongst its stakeholders and accordingly, has framed a robust vigil mechanism in the form of Whistle Blower policy. This policy enables its directors and employees of the Company or any other person who avails the mechanism framed under this policy to report concerns about unethical or improper practices or alleged wrongful conduct, actual or suspected fraud etc., without any fear of discrimination or victimization of any kind. This policy protects such directors and employees from unfair or prejudicial treatment by anyone within the Company. It also provides direct access to the chairman of the Audit committee. Details of vigil mechanism/whistle blower policy are included in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Report. The policy is available on the website of the Company at www.swordedgecommercialsltd.in.

In order to enhance the knowledge amongst the employees about the Whistle Blower policy, an awareness programme was undertaken by the Company and an annual affirmation in this regard was obtained from the employees.

During the financial year 2022-23, no complaints under this mechanism have been reported.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, and Shareholders during the year. Your directors also wish to take on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the employees at all levels, which has made our Company successful in the business.