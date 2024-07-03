Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd Summary

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. (formerly known as Rotam Commercial Ltd) was incorporated in June 1985. The Company is engaged in trading of lamps ,Metal Halide Lamps, Ballasts & Igniters For High Pressure Discharge Lamps, Instant Re-Strike Igniters, Electronic Control Gear For Fluorescent Lamps, Electronic Transformers For Low Voltage Halogen Lamps,Electronic Transformers igniters metal Halide Lamps.