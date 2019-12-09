iifl-logo-icon 1
Sysco Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.81
(-4.75%)
Dec 9, 2019|03:51:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.95

7.95

7.95

7.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.04

-35.8

-33.92

-32.23

Net Worth

2.91

-27.85

-25.97

-24.28

Minority Interest

Debt

24.07

76.88

73.17

73.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

3.88

3.88

3.88

Total Liabilities

26.98

52.91

51.08

52.77

Fixed Assets

22.18

17.15

18.68

20.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.73

35.71

32.03

32.22

Inventories

1.28

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.12

12.02

11.69

11.66

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.39

35.33

35.12

35.29

Sundry Creditors

-0.88

-10.56

-10.55

-10.58

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-1.08

-4.23

-4.15

Cash

0.07

0.05

0.38

0.33

Total Assets

26.98

52.91

51.09

52.77

