Sysco Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.95
7.95
7.95
7.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.04
-35.8
-33.92
-32.23
Net Worth
2.91
-27.85
-25.97
-24.28
Minority Interest
Debt
24.07
76.88
73.17
73.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
3.88
3.88
3.88
Total Liabilities
26.98
52.91
51.08
52.77
Fixed Assets
22.18
17.15
18.68
20.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.73
35.71
32.03
32.22
Inventories
1.28
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.12
12.02
11.69
11.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.39
35.33
35.12
35.29
Sundry Creditors
-0.88
-10.56
-10.55
-10.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-1.08
-4.23
-4.15
Cash
0.07
0.05
0.38
0.33
Total Assets
26.98
52.91
51.09
52.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.