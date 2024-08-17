SectorTextiles
Open₹2.81
Prev. Close₹2.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.85
Day's High₹2.81
Day's Low₹2.81
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.95
7.95
7.95
7.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.04
-35.8
-33.92
-32.23
Net Worth
2.91
-27.85
-25.97
-24.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
158.06
110.41
75.99
43.6
yoy growth (%)
43.14
45.3
74.27
-4.99
Raw materials
-131.21
-88.85
-61.27
-33.59
As % of sales
83.01
80.46
80.64
77.04
Employee costs
-3.68
-3.06
-1.7
-1.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
7.26
4.76
3.8
1.77
Depreciation
-2.31
-1.82
-1.84
-0.81
Tax paid
-1.59
-1.37
-0.41
0.33
Working capital
16.19
10.68
10.33
-1.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.14
45.3
74.27
-4.99
Op profit growth
32.51
27.51
89.78
2.88
EBIT growth
38.72
34.05
80.34
8.15
Net profit growth
67.08
0.21
59.97
186.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Bharatbhushan Jain
Joint Managing Director
Saurabh B Jain
Joint Managing Director
Sidharth Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sysco Industries Ltd
Summary
Sysco Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Sysco Industries Private Limited, under the provisions of the companies Act 1956, vide certificate of incorporation dated September 1, 2009, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company, pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting of the company held on December 30, 2015, and the name of the company was changed to Sysco Industries Limited, pursuant to issuance of fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 22, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The company is engaged in manufacturing of wide range of metalized film, coated film, metali yarn, imitation jari badla and printed laminate for flexible packaging etc. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. The company also sells coated films either in roll form or in yarn farm as per the demand and requirements of the customers.The company started its manufacture in the year 2011-12 by manufacturing different type of films and yarns and in the year 2014-15 diversified into manufacturing of printed laminated for flexible packaging. The company working is broadly divided into two different industry segments catering to Textile Industry and Packaging Industry. The companies product are supplied to entities generally engaged in the Textiles, FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, and Food Sector etc.The company also has its own laboratory and dedicates product deve
