iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sysco Industries Ltd Share Price

2.81
(-4.75%)
Dec 9, 2019|03:51:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sysco Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.81

Prev. Close

2.95

Turnover(Lac.)

30.85

Day's High

2.81

Day's Low

2.81

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sysco Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sysco Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sysco Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:08 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.37%

Non-Promoter- 32.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sysco Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.95

7.95

7.95

7.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.04

-35.8

-33.92

-32.23

Net Worth

2.91

-27.85

-25.97

-24.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

158.06

110.41

75.99

43.6

yoy growth (%)

43.14

45.3

74.27

-4.99

Raw materials

-131.21

-88.85

-61.27

-33.59

As % of sales

83.01

80.46

80.64

77.04

Employee costs

-3.68

-3.06

-1.7

-1.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

7.26

4.76

3.8

1.77

Depreciation

-2.31

-1.82

-1.84

-0.81

Tax paid

-1.59

-1.37

-0.41

0.33

Working capital

16.19

10.68

10.33

-1.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.14

45.3

74.27

-4.99

Op profit growth

32.51

27.51

89.78

2.88

EBIT growth

38.72

34.05

80.34

8.15

Net profit growth

67.08

0.21

59.97

186.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sysco Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sysco Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Bharatbhushan Jain

Joint Managing Director

Saurabh B Jain

Joint Managing Director

Sidharth Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sysco Industries Ltd

Summary

Sysco Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Sysco Industries Private Limited, under the provisions of the companies Act 1956, vide certificate of incorporation dated September 1, 2009, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company, pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting of the company held on December 30, 2015, and the name of the company was changed to Sysco Industries Limited, pursuant to issuance of fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 22, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The company is engaged in manufacturing of wide range of metalized film, coated film, metali yarn, imitation jari badla and printed laminate for flexible packaging etc. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. The company also sells coated films either in roll form or in yarn farm as per the demand and requirements of the customers.The company started its manufacture in the year 2011-12 by manufacturing different type of films and yarns and in the year 2014-15 diversified into manufacturing of printed laminated for flexible packaging. The company working is broadly divided into two different industry segments catering to Textile Industry and Packaging Industry. The companies product are supplied to entities generally engaged in the Textiles, FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, and Food Sector etc.The company also has its own laboratory and dedicates product deve
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sysco Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.