Sysco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
7.26
4.76
3.8
1.77
Depreciation
-2.31
-1.82
-1.84
-0.81
Tax paid
-1.59
-1.37
-0.41
0.33
Working capital
16.19
10.68
10.33
-1.57
Other operating items
Operating
19.54
12.25
11.86
-0.27
Capital expenditure
30.62
0.87
10.1
0.11
Free cash flow
50.16
13.13
21.96
-0.15
Equity raised
42.88
39.93
32.21
23.78
Investing
-0.13
0
0.13
0
Financing
45.69
12.64
5.3
13.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
138.6
65.7
59.61
36.92
