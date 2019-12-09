iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sysco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.81
(-4.75%)
Dec 9, 2019|03:51:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sysco Industries Ltd

Sysco Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

7.26

4.76

3.8

1.77

Depreciation

-2.31

-1.82

-1.84

-0.81

Tax paid

-1.59

-1.37

-0.41

0.33

Working capital

16.19

10.68

10.33

-1.57

Other operating items

Operating

19.54

12.25

11.86

-0.27

Capital expenditure

30.62

0.87

10.1

0.11

Free cash flow

50.16

13.13

21.96

-0.15

Equity raised

42.88

39.93

32.21

23.78

Investing

-0.13

0

0.13

0

Financing

45.69

12.64

5.3

13.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

138.6

65.7

59.61

36.92

Sysco Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sysco Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.