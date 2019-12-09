iifl-logo-icon 1
Sysco Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.81
(-4.75%)
Dec 9, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

158.06

110.41

75.99

43.6

yoy growth (%)

43.14

45.3

74.27

-4.99

Raw materials

-131.21

-88.85

-61.27

-33.59

As % of sales

83.01

80.46

80.64

77.04

Employee costs

-3.68

-3.06

-1.7

-1.55

As % of sales

2.33

2.77

2.23

3.55

Other costs

-7.61

-6.76

-3.8

-3.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.81

6.13

5.01

8.27

Operating profit

15.55

11.73

9.2

4.84

OPM

9.83

10.62

12.11

11.12

Depreciation

-2.31

-1.82

-1.84

-0.81

Interest expense

-6.62

-5.24

-3.66

-2.36

Other income

0.65

0.09

0.11

0.11

Profit before tax

7.26

4.76

3.8

1.77

Taxes

-1.59

-1.37

-0.41

0.33

Tax rate

-21.94

-28.77

-11.01

18.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.66

3.39

3.38

2.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.66

3.39

3.38

2.11

yoy growth (%)

67.08

0.21

59.97

186.74

NPM

3.58

3.07

4.45

4.85

