|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
158.06
110.41
75.99
43.6
yoy growth (%)
43.14
45.3
74.27
-4.99
Raw materials
-131.21
-88.85
-61.27
-33.59
As % of sales
83.01
80.46
80.64
77.04
Employee costs
-3.68
-3.06
-1.7
-1.55
As % of sales
2.33
2.77
2.23
3.55
Other costs
-7.61
-6.76
-3.8
-3.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.81
6.13
5.01
8.27
Operating profit
15.55
11.73
9.2
4.84
OPM
9.83
10.62
12.11
11.12
Depreciation
-2.31
-1.82
-1.84
-0.81
Interest expense
-6.62
-5.24
-3.66
-2.36
Other income
0.65
0.09
0.11
0.11
Profit before tax
7.26
4.76
3.8
1.77
Taxes
-1.59
-1.37
-0.41
0.33
Tax rate
-21.94
-28.77
-11.01
18.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.66
3.39
3.38
2.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.66
3.39
3.38
2.11
yoy growth (%)
67.08
0.21
59.97
186.74
NPM
3.58
3.07
4.45
4.85
