Sysco Industries Ltd Summary

Sysco Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Sysco Industries Private Limited, under the provisions of the companies Act 1956, vide certificate of incorporation dated September 1, 2009, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company, pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting of the company held on December 30, 2015, and the name of the company was changed to Sysco Industries Limited, pursuant to issuance of fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 22, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The company is engaged in manufacturing of wide range of metalized film, coated film, metali yarn, imitation jari badla and printed laminate for flexible packaging etc. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. The company also sells coated films either in roll form or in yarn farm as per the demand and requirements of the customers.The company started its manufacture in the year 2011-12 by manufacturing different type of films and yarns and in the year 2014-15 diversified into manufacturing of printed laminated for flexible packaging. The company working is broadly divided into two different industry segments catering to Textile Industry and Packaging Industry. The companies product are supplied to entities generally engaged in the Textiles, FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, and Food Sector etc.The company also has its own laboratory and dedicates product development cum R&D center with well-equipped instruments and experienced technical person in order to test the company products to meet quality assurance and develop new products for servicing new product applications.