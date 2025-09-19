No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.99
0.66
0.66
0.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.01
49.62
43.12
39.23
Net Worth
63
50.28
43.78
39.89
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,472.8
|67.8
|56,816.58
|177.36
|0.76
|2,609.21
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,459.15
|73.29
|39,197.84
|96.6
|0.26
|1,207.1
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
216.15
|36.27
|13,411.61
|96.93
|1.66
|1,043.15
|96.35
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,255.8
|91.7
|11,050.63
|39.69
|0.13
|527.34
|183.88
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,380.25
|112.65
|10,938.46
|35.97
|0.08
|225.1
|107.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SIDDHARTH RAJENDRA AGARWAL
Director
SATYA RAJENDRA AGRAWAL
Director
DHRUV SUBHASH MITTAL
No.418 Nirmal Corporate Centre,
4th Flr LBS Marg Mulund (West),
Maharashtra - 400080
Tel: +91-22-4138 3900
Website: https://systematicindustries.com/
Email: cs@systematicindustries.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Systematic Industries Ltd
