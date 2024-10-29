Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
158.35
158.35
142.51
142.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,762.85
6,769.99
5,193.19
4,437.47
Net Worth
7,921.2
6,928.34
5,335.7
4,579.98
Minority Interest
Debt
50,816.22
48,291.49
44,933.11
40,970.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
97.11
84.53
71.94
60.11
Total Liabilities
58,834.53
55,304.36
50,340.75
45,610.51
Fixed Assets
270.98
245.65
210.84
137.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
15,262.6
14,156.04
13,242.37
11,703.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.01
29.75
30.95
28.65
Networking Capital
-29.92
1.26
-486.94
-33.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2,688
2,592.26
2,030.79
1,883.45
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,717.92
-2,591
-2,517.73
-1,916.66
Cash
3,568.12
3,581.99
3,852
2,705.08
Total Assets
19,100.79
18,014.69
16,849.22
14,540.91
The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with Gross NPA down to 1.37% from 1.70% and Net NPA down to 0.46% from 0.99% year on year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.