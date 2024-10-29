iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

442
(0.15%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:44:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

158.35

158.35

142.51

142.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,762.85

6,769.99

5,193.19

4,437.47

Net Worth

7,921.2

6,928.34

5,335.7

4,579.98

Minority Interest

Debt

50,816.22

48,291.49

44,933.11

40,970.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

97.11

84.53

71.94

60.11

Total Liabilities

58,834.53

55,304.36

50,340.75

45,610.51

Fixed Assets

270.98

245.65

210.84

137.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

15,262.6

14,156.04

13,242.37

11,703.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

29.01

29.75

30.95

28.65

Networking Capital

-29.92

1.26

-486.94

-33.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2,688

2,592.26

2,030.79

1,883.45

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2,717.92

-2,591

-2,517.73

-1,916.66

Cash

3,568.12

3,581.99

3,852

2,705.08

Total Assets

19,100.79

18,014.69

16,849.22

14,540.91

T N Merc. Bank : related Articles

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit jumps to ₹303 Crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit jumps to ₹303 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:32 AM

The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with Gross NPA down to 1.37% from 1.70% and Net NPA down to 0.46% from 0.99% year on year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.