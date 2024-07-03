iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Share Price

445.85
(-2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open459.95
  • Day's High460
  • 52 Wk High514.7
  • Prev. Close456.85
  • Day's Low444.45
  • 52 Wk Low 418.1
  • Turnover (lac)483.15
  • P/E6.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value537.52
  • EPS71.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,060.1
  • Div. Yield2.19
No Records Found

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

459.95

Prev. Close

456.85

Turnover(Lac.)

483.15

Day's High

460

Day's Low

444.45

52 Week's High

514.7

52 Week's Low

418.1

Book Value

537.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,060.1

P/E

6.42

EPS

71.22

Divi. Yield

2.19

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Corporate Action

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit jumps to ₹303 Crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit jumps to ₹303 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:32 AM

The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with Gross NPA down to 1.37% from 1.70% and Net NPA down to 0.46% from 0.99% year on year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 6.75%

Institutions: 6.74%

Non-Institutions: 93.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

158.35

158.35

142.51

142.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,762.85

6,769.99

5,193.19

4,437.47

Net Worth

7,921.2

6,928.34

5,335.7

4,579.98

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

BALAKRISHNAN PRABAHARAN

Non Executive Director

Niranjan Sankar Annamalai

Non Executive Director

Ashok Shanmugam Rajendran

Non Executive Director

Dhanushkodi N Nirranjan Kani

Independent Director

Chiranjeevi Raj C.

Independent Director

Shivavel Ezhil Jothi

Nominee (RBI)

C S Ram Kumar

Part Time Chairman

S Ravindran

Managing Director & CEO

Salee Sukumaran

Non Executive Director

K Venkata Rama Moorthy

Independent Director

R.Deepak Shankar

Independent Director

R.Kanagavalli

Nominee (RBI)

Thomas Mathew

Independent Director

S Sridharan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

Summary

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited was incorporated in the name of Nadar Bank Limited on May 11, 1921 at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu as a Limited Company under Indian Companies Act, 1913 pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the erstwhile Assistant Registrar of Joint Stock, Palamcottah. Subsequently, the name of the Bank was changed to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited, effective from November 27, 1962, pursuant to a Letter of Approval from the Government of India dated November 14, 1962 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 17, 1968 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Madras. Presently, the Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking & financial services involving retail, corporate banking and para-banking activities in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business.On November 11, 1921, the Bank commenced business at Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu. In 1933, it acquired its first property at Beach Road, Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu. On May 11, 1935, it was included in the second schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. It was granted the licence to carry on banking business in India by RBI on November 20, 1962. It opened a a rural branch at Vilathikulam, Tamil Nadu in 1968. In 1993, it was registered as Category-1 Merchant Bankers with SEBI and opened first currency chest at Madurai Branch. The Bank was granted licence to deal in foreign exchange in 1999. It launched first ATM, christened as TMB Surabhi, in Chennai in 2004
Company FAQs

What is the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd share price today?

The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹445.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is ₹7060.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is 6.42 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is ₹418.1 and ₹514.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd?

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -3.58%, 1 Year at -8.75%, 6 Month at -5.02%, 3 Month at -0.90% and 1 Month at -6.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 6.74 %
Public - 93.26 %

