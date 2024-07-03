Summary

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited was incorporated in the name of Nadar Bank Limited on May 11, 1921 at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu as a Limited Company under Indian Companies Act, 1913 pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the erstwhile Assistant Registrar of Joint Stock, Palamcottah. Subsequently, the name of the Bank was changed to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited, effective from November 27, 1962, pursuant to a Letter of Approval from the Government of India dated November 14, 1962 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 17, 1968 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Madras. Presently, the Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking & financial services involving retail, corporate banking and para-banking activities in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business.On November 11, 1921, the Bank commenced business at Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu. In 1933, it acquired its first property at Beach Road, Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu. On May 11, 1935, it was included in the second schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. It was granted the licence to carry on banking business in India by RBI on November 20, 1962. It opened a a rural branch at Vilathikulam, Tamil Nadu in 1968. In 1993, it was registered as Category-1 Merchant Bankers with SEBI and opened first currency chest at Madurai Branch. The Bank was granted licence to deal in foreign exchange in 1999. It launched first ATM, christened as TMB Surabhi, in Chennai in 2004

