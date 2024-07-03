Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹459.95
Prev. Close₹456.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹483.15
Day's High₹460
Day's Low₹444.45
52 Week's High₹514.7
52 Week's Low₹418.1
Book Value₹537.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,060.1
P/E6.42
EPS71.22
Divi. Yield2.19
The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with Gross NPA down to 1.37% from 1.70% and Net NPA down to 0.46% from 0.99% year on year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
158.35
158.35
142.51
142.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,762.85
6,769.99
5,193.19
4,437.47
Net Worth
7,921.2
6,928.34
5,335.7
4,579.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
BALAKRISHNAN PRABAHARAN
Non Executive Director
Niranjan Sankar Annamalai
Non Executive Director
Ashok Shanmugam Rajendran
Non Executive Director
Dhanushkodi N Nirranjan Kani
Independent Director
Chiranjeevi Raj C.
Independent Director
Shivavel Ezhil Jothi
Nominee (RBI)
C S Ram Kumar
Part Time Chairman
S Ravindran
Managing Director & CEO
Salee Sukumaran
Non Executive Director
K Venkata Rama Moorthy
Independent Director
R.Deepak Shankar
Independent Director
R.Kanagavalli
Nominee (RBI)
Thomas Mathew
Independent Director
S Sridharan
Summary
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited was incorporated in the name of Nadar Bank Limited on May 11, 1921 at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu as a Limited Company under Indian Companies Act, 1913 pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the erstwhile Assistant Registrar of Joint Stock, Palamcottah. Subsequently, the name of the Bank was changed to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited, effective from November 27, 1962, pursuant to a Letter of Approval from the Government of India dated November 14, 1962 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 17, 1968 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Madras. Presently, the Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking & financial services involving retail, corporate banking and para-banking activities in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business.On November 11, 1921, the Bank commenced business at Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu. In 1933, it acquired its first property at Beach Road, Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu. On May 11, 1935, it was included in the second schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. It was granted the licence to carry on banking business in India by RBI on November 20, 1962. It opened a a rural branch at Vilathikulam, Tamil Nadu in 1968. In 1993, it was registered as Category-1 Merchant Bankers with SEBI and opened first currency chest at Madurai Branch. The Bank was granted licence to deal in foreign exchange in 1999. It launched first ATM, christened as TMB Surabhi, in Chennai in 2004
The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹445.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is ₹7060.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is 6.42 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is ₹418.1 and ₹514.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -3.58%, 1 Year at -8.75%, 6 Month at -5.02%, 3 Month at -0.90% and 1 Month at -6.43%.
