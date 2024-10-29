The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Bank shall remain closed from Saturday September 21 2024 to Friday September 27 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Bank for the purpose of the 102nd AGM and payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The final Dividend if approved by the members at the AGM will be paid on or after September 28 2024 to those Shareholders whose name appears on the Register of Members / Beneficial Owners as furnished by NSDL / CDSL as on the Record date i.e. Friday September 20 2024. Rs.10.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 02.09.2024)