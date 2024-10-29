iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Book Closer

452.75
(1.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

T N Merc. Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser29 Aug 202421 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Bank shall remain closed from Saturday September 21 2024 to Friday September 27 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Bank for the purpose of the 102nd AGM and payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The final Dividend if approved by the members at the AGM will be paid on or after September 28 2024 to those Shareholders whose name appears on the Register of Members / Beneficial Owners as furnished by NSDL / CDSL as on the Record date i.e. Friday September 20 2024. Rs.10.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 02.09.2024)

T N Merc. Bank: Related News

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit jumps to ₹303 Crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit jumps to ₹303 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:32 AM

The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with Gross NPA down to 1.37% from 1.70% and Net NPA down to 0.46% from 0.99% year on year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More
