Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Joint Central Statutory Auditors of the Bank, which were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board and duly approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held today i.e., October 28, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 02.05 p.m. IST and concluded at 05:00 p.m. IST. Kindly take the information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

With reference to our earlier intimation Ref.No.TMB.SE.110/2023-24, dated 19.09.2024, wherein the Bank had informed about the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Shri.Vincent Menachery Devassy (DIN: 09850306) as the Whole Time Director (Executive Director) of the Bank, for a period of 3 years, from the date of assuming charge, subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Further, Shri.Vincent Menachery Devassy has informed the Bank that, he would be able to join the Bank on Friday, September 27, 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, September 25, 2024, has inter-alia, took note of the date of taking charge i.e., Friday, September 27, 2024, of Shri.Vincent Menachery Devassy as Executive Director of the Bank.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 29, 2024 - Intimation Of 102Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Bank And Book Closure Dates Company Update

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Smt.R.Kanagavalli (DIN - 00883998) as an Additional Director (Independent) on the Board of the Bank w.e.f. August 19, 2024

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Joint Central Statutory Auditors of the Bank, which were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board and duly approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held today i.e., August 02, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 2.40 p.m. IST and concluded at 4.40 p.m. IST. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Director(s) of the Bank - Appointment of Shri.K.V.Rama Moorthy (DIN - 07034994) and Shri.R.Deepak Shankar (DIN - 05223027) as Additional Directors on the Board of the Bank Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held today i.e., July 09, 2024, have finalized the names of 2 candidates, in the order of preference, for the position of Executive Director of the Bank, in accordance with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the extant norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per the extant RBI norms, the Bank is in the process of submitting an application to RBI with the names of the 2 candidates in the order of preference, seeking approval for the appointment of Executive Director of the Bank. On receipt of the RBI approval, the Bank shall duly make the requisite disclosures pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Auditors of the Bank - Appointment of Joint Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank for the year 2024-25

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

With reference to our earlier intimation Ref.No.TMB.SE.6/2023-24, dt.12.04.2024, we wish to inform that, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held today i.e., June 18, 2024, has finalized the names of 3 candidates, in the order of preference, for the position of the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Bank, in accordance with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the extant norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per the extant RBI norms, the Bank has submitted an application to RBI with the names of the 3 candidates in the order of preference, seeking approval for the appointment of the MD & CEO of the Bank. On receipt of the RBI approval, the Bank shall duly make the requisite disclosures pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Swapnil Yelgaonkar as Company Secretary of the Bank w.e.f. Jun 18, 2024

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Quarterly Results & Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Final Dividend (A) Approval of Audited Financial Results Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time, we enclose herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report issued by the Joint Central Statutory Auditors of the Bank, which were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board and duly approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held today. Further, in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Auditors have given an unmodified opinion on the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and a declaration to that effect is attached herewith. (B) Recommendation of Final Dividend The Board of Directors of the Bank have recommended the payment of final Dividend of ?10/- per equity share of the face value ?10/- each (100%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The AGM date and the Record date for the purpose of the payment of final dividend will be announced in due course. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.55 p.m. and concluded at 4.05 p.m. The above information is also being hosted on the Banks website www.tmb.in as per the listing regulations. Kindly take the information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the appointment of Thiru S.Sridharan (DIN : 07205781) as Additional Director (Independent) of the Bank w.e.f. February 27, 2024

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024