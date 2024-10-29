iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Dividend

452.75
(1.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

T N Merc. Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 Apr 202420 Sep 2024-10100Final
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Final Dividend Recommendation of Final Dividend The Board of Directors of the Bank have recommended the payment of final Dividend of ?10/- per equity share of the face value ?10/- each (100%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The AGM date and the Record date for the purpose of the payment of final dividend will be announced in due course. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.55 p.m. and concluded at 4.05 p.m. The above information is also being hosted on the Banks website www.tmb.in as per the listing regulations. Kindly take the information on record.

T N Merc. Bank: Related News

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit jumps to ₹303 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:32 AM

The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with Gross NPA down to 1.37% from 1.70% and Net NPA down to 0.46% from 0.99% year on year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Loading...

