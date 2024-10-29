Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Final Dividend Recommendation of Final Dividend The Board of Directors of the Bank have recommended the payment of final Dividend of ?10/- per equity share of the face value ?10/- each (100%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The AGM date and the Record date for the purpose of the payment of final dividend will be announced in due course. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.55 p.m. and concluded at 4.05 p.m. The above information is also being hosted on the Banks website www.tmb.in as per the listing regulations. Kindly take the information on record.