|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Intimation of 102nd Annual General Meeting of the Bank and Book Closure Dates Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 102nd Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)
The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with Gross NPA down to 1.37% from 1.70% and Net NPA down to 0.46% from 0.99% year on year.Read More
