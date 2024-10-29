iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd AGM

446.45
(-0.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:14:56 PM

T N Merc. Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Intimation of 102nd Annual General Meeting of the Bank and Book Closure Dates Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 102nd Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)

T N Merc. Bank: Related News

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit jumps to ₹303 Crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit jumps to ₹303 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:32 AM

The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with Gross NPA down to 1.37% from 1.70% and Net NPA down to 0.46% from 0.99% year on year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.