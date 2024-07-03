Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Summary

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited was incorporated in the name of Nadar Bank Limited on May 11, 1921 at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu as a Limited Company under Indian Companies Act, 1913 pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the erstwhile Assistant Registrar of Joint Stock, Palamcottah. Subsequently, the name of the Bank was changed to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited, effective from November 27, 1962, pursuant to a Letter of Approval from the Government of India dated November 14, 1962 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 17, 1968 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Madras. Presently, the Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking & financial services involving retail, corporate banking and para-banking activities in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business.On November 11, 1921, the Bank commenced business at Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu. In 1933, it acquired its first property at Beach Road, Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu. On May 11, 1935, it was included in the second schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. It was granted the licence to carry on banking business in India by RBI on November 20, 1962. It opened a a rural branch at Vilathikulam, Tamil Nadu in 1968. In 1993, it was registered as Category-1 Merchant Bankers with SEBI and opened first currency chest at Madurai Branch. The Bank was granted licence to deal in foreign exchange in 1999. It launched first ATM, christened as TMB Surabhi, in Chennai in 2004. In 2005, it launched first insurance linked deposit scheme, christened as Siranjeevee Recurring Deposit. It launched SMS banking services and internet banking facilities, christened as TMB E-Connect in 2008. It launched mobile banking facilities in 2012. It signed an agreement for the issuance of PAN cards in 2014. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had 509 branches, of which 106 branches were in rural, 247 in semi-urban, 80 in urban and 76 in metropolitan centres. It built a strong presence in the state of Tamil Nadu, with 369 branches and 941 automated teller machines (ATMs) and 238 cash recycler machines (CRMs). The Bank offer a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), agricultural and retail customers, operating in manufacturing, trading and services sector.During 2021-22, the Bank had 509 branches, of which 106 branches were in rural, 247 in semi-urban, 80 in urban and 76 in metropolitan centres. It introduced 9 new ATMs, 22 new CRMs. The Banks ATM and alternate delivery channel network stood at 1141 ATMs, and 282 CRMs.The Bank had issued by way of Initial Public Offering (IPO). 1,58,40,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 500/- each on 12.09.2022 and as a result of allotment of shares, the Banks shares got listed in both the exchanges i.e., BSE & NSE effective on 15.09.2022.During the year 2022-23, the Bank added 21 new branches and the branch network of the bank increased to 530 branches. In addition to that, the Bank added 50 new ATMs / CRMs and 12 new e-lobbies. The Banks ATM and alternate delivery channel network stood at 1,149 ATMs, 324 CRMs, 113 e-lobbies, covering 17 States and 4 Union Territories.Total Business has increased to Rs 89,485 Crore in 2024 from Rs 85,348 Crore in 2023. Total Income has moved to Rs 5,493 Crore from Rs 4,710 Crore in 2023. Net profit has surged to Rs 1,072 Crore in 2024 from Rs 1,029 Crore in 2023. In 2023-24, the Bank added 22 new branches and the branch network of the bank increased to 552 branches. In addition to that, the Bank added 8 new ATMs , 34 CRMs and 7 new e-lobbies. The Banks ATM and alternate delivery channel network stood at 1157 ATMs, 358 CRMs, 126 e-lobbies, covering 17 States and 4 Union Territories.