Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.55
(4.97%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd

T N Steel Tubes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

-2.48

1.06

1.8

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.33

-0.33

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.79

0.01

-0.37

-0.62

Working capital

-1.1

-1.12

1.98

1.13

Other operating items

Operating

-2.1

-3.91

2.34

2

Capital expenditure

0.06

-0.02

0.37

-7.03

Free cash flow

-2.03

-3.93

2.71

-5.02

Equity raised

7.5

12.34

10.86

8.7

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.53

1.9

10.74

13.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.99

10.3

24.31

17.51

