Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
-2.48
1.06
1.8
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.33
-0.33
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.79
0.01
-0.37
-0.62
Working capital
-1.1
-1.12
1.98
1.13
Other operating items
Operating
-2.1
-3.91
2.34
2
Capital expenditure
0.06
-0.02
0.37
-7.03
Free cash flow
-2.03
-3.93
2.71
-5.02
Equity raised
7.5
12.34
10.86
8.7
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.53
1.9
10.74
13.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.99
10.3
24.31
17.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.