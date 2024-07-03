iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd Share Price

21.55
(4.97%)
Dec 19, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.55
  • Day's High21.55
  • 52 Wk High23.1
  • Prev. Close20.53
  • Day's Low21.55
  • 52 Wk Low 11.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E32.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.75
  • EPS0.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

21.55

Prev. Close

20.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

21.55

Day's Low

21.55

52 Week's High

23.1

52 Week's Low

11.3

Book Value

18.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.04

P/E

32.16

EPS

0.67

Divi. Yield

0

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.61%

Non-Promoter- 1.38%

Institutions: 1.37%

Non-Institutions: 85.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.12

5.12

5.12

5.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.36

4.13

3.59

3.07

Net Worth

9.48

9.25

8.71

8.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.97

50.85

90.62

80.51

yoy growth (%)

2.2

-43.88

12.55

2.7

Raw materials

-42.38

-42.72

-75.9

-67.37

As % of sales

81.54

84

83.75

83.67

Employee costs

-3.79

-3.51

-4.42

-3.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

-2.48

1.06

1.8

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.33

-0.33

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.79

0.01

-0.37

-0.62

Working capital

-1.1

-1.12

1.98

1.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.2

-43.88

12.55

2.7

Op profit growth

-105.2

-229.65

-27.83

-34.6

EBIT growth

-106.35

-256.35

-34.69

-44.71

Net profit growth

-72.33

-452.05

-40.56

-53.49

No Record Found

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bivashwa Das

Whole Time Director

N Sudharsan

Whole-time Director

Ram Ashish Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Sai Iyer

Independent Director

Cma Divya Abhishek

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Suresh

Whole Time Director

Krishnan Kamal Shukla

Independent Director

Priya Krishna

Independent Director

M Indumathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on July 13, 1979 as a private limited company, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd (TNT) became a deemed public limited company on 1 Apr.82 and was converted into a public limited company on 15 Oct.86. The company was promoted under the leadership of Indersain Goyal to manufacture and deal in pipes and tubes such as electric resistance welded black pipes, galvanised pipes, precision pipes, scrap zinc, and metal, etc. The Company is the pioneer in the products mentioned and also one of the Indias leading and fastest growing steel tubes company.The capacity of pipes and tubes were increased from 25000 TPA to 35000 TPA for this the company went into maiden public issue to extent of Rs.248 lacs in 1994. In 1995, the company expanded the activities towards manufacturing of other standard pipes. It got into generation of energy through windmill for captive consumption and other uses.During 1999-2000, the company became sick company as per the Sick Industrial Companies Act and the directors have initiated steps to determine the measures to be adopted. After hearing the case BIFR has appointed Indian Bank as the operating agency.At present, the Company manufacture best quality Mild Steel Tubes, both Black and Galvanised, Square & Rectangle Pipes by employing a most modern welding technology High Frequency Electric Resistance Welding. TNT has manufacturing unit located at Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu, (India). With the help of their advanced production unit, they are able to m
Company FAQs

What is the Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹11.04 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd is 32.16 and 1.15 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹11.3 and ₹23.1 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd?

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.16%, 3 Years at 31.67%, 1 Year at 8.02%, 6 Month at 81.09%, 3 Month at 6.37% and 1 Month at -5.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.61 %
Institutions - 1.38 %
Public - 85.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

