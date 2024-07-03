Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹21.55
Prev. Close₹20.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹21.55
Day's Low₹21.55
52 Week's High₹23.1
52 Week's Low₹11.3
Book Value₹18.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.04
P/E32.16
EPS0.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.12
5.12
5.12
5.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.36
4.13
3.59
3.07
Net Worth
9.48
9.25
8.71
8.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.97
50.85
90.62
80.51
yoy growth (%)
2.2
-43.88
12.55
2.7
Raw materials
-42.38
-42.72
-75.9
-67.37
As % of sales
81.54
84
83.75
83.67
Employee costs
-3.79
-3.51
-4.42
-3.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
-2.48
1.06
1.8
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.33
-0.33
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.79
0.01
-0.37
-0.62
Working capital
-1.1
-1.12
1.98
1.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.2
-43.88
12.55
2.7
Op profit growth
-105.2
-229.65
-27.83
-34.6
EBIT growth
-106.35
-256.35
-34.69
-44.71
Net profit growth
-72.33
-452.05
-40.56
-53.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bivashwa Das
Whole Time Director
N Sudharsan
Whole-time Director
Ram Ashish Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Sai Iyer
Independent Director
Cma Divya Abhishek
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Suresh
Whole Time Director
Krishnan Kamal Shukla
Independent Director
Priya Krishna
Independent Director
M Indumathi
Summary
Incorporated on July 13, 1979 as a private limited company, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd (TNT) became a deemed public limited company on 1 Apr.82 and was converted into a public limited company on 15 Oct.86. The company was promoted under the leadership of Indersain Goyal to manufacture and deal in pipes and tubes such as electric resistance welded black pipes, galvanised pipes, precision pipes, scrap zinc, and metal, etc. The Company is the pioneer in the products mentioned and also one of the Indias leading and fastest growing steel tubes company.The capacity of pipes and tubes were increased from 25000 TPA to 35000 TPA for this the company went into maiden public issue to extent of Rs.248 lacs in 1994. In 1995, the company expanded the activities towards manufacturing of other standard pipes. It got into generation of energy through windmill for captive consumption and other uses.During 1999-2000, the company became sick company as per the Sick Industrial Companies Act and the directors have initiated steps to determine the measures to be adopted. After hearing the case BIFR has appointed Indian Bank as the operating agency.At present, the Company manufacture best quality Mild Steel Tubes, both Black and Galvanised, Square & Rectangle Pipes by employing a most modern welding technology High Frequency Electric Resistance Welding. TNT has manufacturing unit located at Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu, (India). With the help of their advanced production unit, they are able to m
The Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹11.04 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd is 32.16 and 1.15 as of 19 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹11.3 and ₹23.1 as of 19 Dec ‘24
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.16%, 3 Years at 31.67%, 1 Year at 8.02%, 6 Month at 81.09%, 3 Month at 6.37% and 1 Month at -5.57%.
