Summary

Incorporated on July 13, 1979 as a private limited company, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd (TNT) became a deemed public limited company on 1 Apr.82 and was converted into a public limited company on 15 Oct.86. The company was promoted under the leadership of Indersain Goyal to manufacture and deal in pipes and tubes such as electric resistance welded black pipes, galvanised pipes, precision pipes, scrap zinc, and metal, etc. The Company is the pioneer in the products mentioned and also one of the Indias leading and fastest growing steel tubes company.The capacity of pipes and tubes were increased from 25000 TPA to 35000 TPA for this the company went into maiden public issue to extent of Rs.248 lacs in 1994. In 1995, the company expanded the activities towards manufacturing of other standard pipes. It got into generation of energy through windmill for captive consumption and other uses.During 1999-2000, the company became sick company as per the Sick Industrial Companies Act and the directors have initiated steps to determine the measures to be adopted. After hearing the case BIFR has appointed Indian Bank as the operating agency.At present, the Company manufacture best quality Mild Steel Tubes, both Black and Galvanised, Square & Rectangle Pipes by employing a most modern welding technology High Frequency Electric Resistance Welding. TNT has manufacturing unit located at Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu, (India). With the help of their advanced production unit, they are able to m

