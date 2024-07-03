iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd Company Summary

21.55
(4.97%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd Summary

Incorporated on July 13, 1979 as a Private Limited Company, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Limited (TNT) became a deemed public limited company on 1 April, 1982 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 15 October, 1986. The company was promoted under the leadership of Indersain Goyal to manufacture and deal in pipes and tubes such as electric resistance welded black pipes, galvanised pipes, precision pipes, scrap zinc, and metal, etc. The Company is the pioneer in the products mentioned and also one of the Indias leading and fastest growing steel tubes company.The capacity of pipes and tubes were increased from 25000 TPA to 35000 TPA for this the company went into maiden public issue to extent of Rs.248 lacs in 1994. In 1995, the company expanded the activities towards manufacturing of other standard pipes. It got into generation of energy through windmill for captive consumption and other uses.During 1999-2000, the company became sick company as per the Sick Industrial Companies Act and the directors have initiated steps to determine the measures to be adopted. After hearing the case BIFR has appointed Indian Bank as the operating agency.At present, the Company manufacture best quality Mild Steel Tubes, both Black and Galvanised, Square & Rectangle Pipes by employing a most modern welding technology High Frequency Electric Resistance Welding. TNT has manufacturing unit located at Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu, (India). With the help of their advanced production unit, they are able to manufacturing products in bulk quantity. With intensive research, they have enhanced the features of products.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.