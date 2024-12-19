Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.97
50.85
90.62
80.51
yoy growth (%)
2.2
-43.88
12.55
2.7
Raw materials
-42.38
-42.72
-75.9
-67.37
As % of sales
81.54
84
83.75
83.67
Employee costs
-3.79
-3.51
-4.42
-3.3
As % of sales
7.3
6.9
4.88
4.1
Other costs
-5.67
-6.98
-8.47
-7.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.91
13.73
9.35
9.08
Operating profit
0.12
-2.35
1.81
2.52
OPM
0.23
-4.63
2
3.13
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.33
-0.33
-0.3
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.04
-0.48
-0.57
Other income
0.35
0.25
0.07
0.16
Profit before tax
0.11
-2.48
1.06
1.8
Taxes
-0.79
0.01
-0.37
-0.62
Tax rate
-717.35
-0.79
-34.64
-34.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.68
-2.46
0.69
1.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.68
-2.46
0.69
1.17
yoy growth (%)
-72.33
-452.05
-40.56
-53.49
NPM
-1.31
-4.84
0.77
1.46
