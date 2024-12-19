iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.55
(4.97%)
Dec 19, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.97

50.85

90.62

80.51

yoy growth (%)

2.2

-43.88

12.55

2.7

Raw materials

-42.38

-42.72

-75.9

-67.37

As % of sales

81.54

84

83.75

83.67

Employee costs

-3.79

-3.51

-4.42

-3.3

As % of sales

7.3

6.9

4.88

4.1

Other costs

-5.67

-6.98

-8.47

-7.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.91

13.73

9.35

9.08

Operating profit

0.12

-2.35

1.81

2.52

OPM

0.23

-4.63

2

3.13

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.33

-0.33

-0.3

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.04

-0.48

-0.57

Other income

0.35

0.25

0.07

0.16

Profit before tax

0.11

-2.48

1.06

1.8

Taxes

-0.79

0.01

-0.37

-0.62

Tax rate

-717.35

-0.79

-34.64

-34.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.68

-2.46

0.69

1.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.68

-2.46

0.69

1.17

yoy growth (%)

-72.33

-452.05

-40.56

-53.49

NPM

-1.31

-4.84

0.77

1.46

