Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

TAMILNADU STEEL TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The 3rd Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 of the company is scheduled to be held on 14.11.2024 (THU) at the Regd. office of the company to consider approve and take on record the un-audited financial results for the QE 30.09.2024 and other items as per agenda. The 3rd Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 held on 14.11.2024 to take on record the statement of unaudited financial results for the QE 30.09.2024 and approved along with other items as per agenda. The financial results including cash flow statement along with Ltd. Review Report issued by the statutory auditors are attached. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for QE 30.09.2024 approved and taken on record at the Meeting of the board of directors heldon 14.11.2024, and also filed in BSE including xbrl mode. We are also now filing as additional submission of Fin. Results in pdf format as directed by BSE vide their mail dt. 19.04.2024. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

TAMILNADU STEEL TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The 2nd Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 of the company is scheduled to be held on 14.08.2024 (WED) at the Regd. office of the company to consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results for the QE 30.06.24 and other items as per Agenda. The 2nd Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 held on 14..08.2024 to take on record the statement of un-audited financial results for the QE 30.06.2024 and approved, along with other items as per agenda. The Financial Results along with Limited review report issued by the statutory auditors are attached. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 13 May 2024

TAMILNADU STEEL TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Audited Fin. Results for the QE & FYE 31.03.2024 along with other items as per Agenda. The 1st Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 held on 30.05.2024 to take on record the statement of Audited Accounts as well as Financial Results for the QE & FYE 31.03.2024 and approved the same, along with other items. The outcome of board meeting along with the statements, cash flow etc. are being submitted. Kindly take the same on record. Read less.. As directed by BSE vide their mail dt. 19.04.24, the statement of Audited fin. Results. for the QE & FYE 31.03.24 along with Auditors report, BS, cash flow are being submitted. Kindly take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Mrs Priya Krishna (DIN - 10640808) has been appointed as an Independent Director to the company w.e.f. 30.05.2024 as per the resolution passed at the Board of Directors Meeting held on 30.05.2024. The company is submitting the relevant documents including profile, and request to take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024