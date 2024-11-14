|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|TAMILNADU STEEL TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The 3rd Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 of the company is scheduled to be held on 14.11.2024 (THU) at the Regd. office of the company to consider approve and take on record the un-audited financial results for the QE 30.09.2024 and other items as per agenda. The 3rd Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 held on 14.11.2024 to take on record the statement of unaudited financial results for the QE 30.09.2024 and approved along with other items as per agenda. The financial results including cash flow statement along with Ltd. Review Report issued by the statutory auditors are attached. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for QE 30.09.2024 approved and taken on record at the Meeting of the board of directors heldon 14.11.2024, and also filed in BSE including xbrl mode. We are also now filing as additional submission of Fin. Results in pdf format as directed by BSE vide their mail dt. 19.04.2024. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|TAMILNADU STEEL TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The 2nd Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 of the company is scheduled to be held on 14.08.2024 (WED) at the Regd. office of the company to consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results for the QE 30.06.24 and other items as per Agenda. The 2nd Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 held on 14..08.2024 to take on record the statement of un-audited financial results for the QE 30.06.2024 and approved, along with other items as per agenda. The Financial Results along with Limited review report issued by the statutory auditors are attached. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|TAMILNADU STEEL TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Audited Fin. Results for the QE & FYE 31.03.2024 along with other items as per Agenda. The 1st Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 held on 30.05.2024 to take on record the statement of Audited Accounts as well as Financial Results for the QE & FYE 31.03.2024 and approved the same, along with other items. The outcome of board meeting along with the statements, cash flow etc. are being submitted. Kindly take the same on record. Read less.. As directed by BSE vide their mail dt. 19.04.24, the statement of Audited fin. Results. for the QE & FYE 31.03.24 along with Auditors report, BS, cash flow are being submitted. Kindly take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Mrs Priya Krishna (DIN - 10640808) has been appointed as an Independent Director to the company w.e.f. 30.05.2024 as per the resolution passed at the Board of Directors Meeting held on 30.05.2024. The company is submitting the relevant documents including profile, and request to take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Quarterly Results TAMILNADU STEEL TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The 4th Board of Directors Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 10th February 2024, to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited Fin. Results for the 3rd Q.E. 31.12.2023 and other items as per Agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) The 4th Board of Directors Meeting 2023-24 held on 10.02.2024 to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results for the QE 31.12.2023, Internal Audit Report QE 31.12.2023, disclosure of the Royalty payment to Mr Saatvik Goyal, to be considered as related party transaction since he is holding 12 % which is more than 10 % of the Equity Shares, and other items as per Agenda. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) Mr Krishnan Kamal Shukla (DIN - 09700482) has been appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company Under Sec. 161 of the companies Act 2013 with effect from 10.02.2024 onwards at the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 10.02.24. Extract of Board Resolution, our appointment letter, his consent letter are being submitted along with our letter dt. 08.03.2024 and the same may please be taken on record. We also bring to your kind notice that we have been trying to submit these documents for the past several days(on many more occasions) in BSE portal under KMP details but we were unable to submit in portal though we uploaded the documents - with remarks please upload valid file (file name cannot contain space & special characters). This has also been intimated to bse.soplodr@bseindia.com vide our mail dt. 19.03.24, and also vide our mail dt. 01.04.24 to : bse.regulation30@bseindia.com . In these circumstances we request you to kindly consider and accept and to take on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)
