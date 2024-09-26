iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd AGM

21.55
(4.97%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

T N Steel Tubes CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202421 Aug 2024
The 45th AGM of the Company will be held on 26.09.2024 at 10.00 a.m. at the Regd. office of the company through video conference (in view of covid 19 pandemic) and hence, the Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 20.09.2024 to 26.09.2024 (both days inclusive) as per REG 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Kindly take the same on record. The 2nd Board of Directors Meeting 2024-25 held on 14..08.2024 to take on record the statement of un-audited financial results for the QE 30.06.2024 and approved, along with other items as per agenda. The Financial Results along with Limited review report issued by the statutory auditors are attached. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) The 45th AGM of the company held on 26.09.2024 at 10.00 am at the Regd. office of the company through Video Conference and the Scrutinizer Report of date issued by the Scrutinizer Mr VS Sowrirajan, is being submitted along with our covering letter and the same may please be taken on record. The 45th AGM of the company held on 26.09.2024 through Video Conference and the proceedings of the 45th AGM is being submitted. Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)

