Taparia Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.18
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
301.38
267.35
234.73
205.57
Net Worth
316.56
270.39
237.77
208.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0.33
0.58
0.36
0.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.38
1.41
0.42
0.29
Total Liabilities
319.27
272.38
238.55
209.88
Fixed Assets
19.55
20.03
19.09
18.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
144.21
83.12
37.08
26.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.89
1.02
0
0
Networking Capital
143.8
161.61
176.65
144.76
Inventories
126.22
159.47
175.5
117.13
Inventory Days
95.94
79.75
Sundry Debtors
78.26
65.97
61.16
51.07
Debtor Days
33.43
34.77
Other Current Assets
30.52
13.91
18.32
22.28
Sundry Creditors
-62.61
-49.85
-55.81
-23.33
Creditor Days
30.51
15.88
Other Current Liabilities
-28.59
-27.89
-22.52
-22.39
Cash
10.83
6.59
5.71
19.64
Total Assets
319.28
272.37
238.53
209.87
