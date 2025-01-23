Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
667.61
536.05
471.5
405.41
yoy growth (%)
24.54
13.68
16.3
8.93
Raw materials
-409.25
-335.97
-289.73
-279.08
As % of sales
61.3
62.67
61.44
68.83
Employee costs
-31.52
-29.1
-30.16
-25.24
As % of sales
4.72
5.42
6.39
6.22
Other costs
-139.45
-106.36
-112.42
-79.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.88
19.84
23.84
19.68
Operating profit
87.38
64.61
39.17
21.27
OPM
13.08
12.05
8.3
5.24
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.66
-1.67
-0.49
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.2
-0.23
-0.12
Other income
1.88
1.69
3.87
1.37
Profit before tax
87.38
64.43
41.13
22.03
Taxes
-22.29
-16.1
-10.55
-7.48
Tax rate
-25.51
-24.99
-25.64
-33.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
65.09
48.33
30.58
14.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
65.09
48.33
30.58
14.54
yoy growth (%)
34.66
58.02
110.28
33.27
NPM
9.74
9.01
6.48
3.58
