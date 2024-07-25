SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹10.62
Prev. Close₹10.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹10.62
Day's Low₹10.62
52 Week's High₹10.12
52 Week's Low₹3.21
Book Value₹228.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.12
P/E0.13
EPS77.71
Divi. Yield395.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.18
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
301.38
267.35
234.73
205.57
Net Worth
316.56
270.39
237.77
208.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
667.61
536.05
471.5
405.41
yoy growth (%)
24.54
13.68
16.3
8.93
Raw materials
-409.25
-335.97
-289.73
-279.08
As % of sales
61.3
62.67
61.44
68.83
Employee costs
-31.52
-29.1
-30.16
-25.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
87.38
64.43
41.13
22.03
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.66
-1.67
-0.49
Tax paid
-22.29
-16.1
-10.55
-7.48
Working capital
19.48
42.85
31.07
9.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.54
13.68
16.3
8.93
Op profit growth
35.24
64.9
84.17
17.71
EBIT growth
35.36
56.22
86.76
19.18
Net profit growth
34.66
58.02
110.28
33.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,227.9
|39.05
|58,666.26
|361.16
|0.71
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,648.65
|31.05
|33,807.25
|217.21
|0.45
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
15,079.5
|0
|22,323.65
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
458.6
|30.1
|17,518.95
|123.61
|1.08
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
855.4
|45
|16,226.69
|99.55
|0.22
|952.72
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M P Taparia
Managing Director
D P Taparia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Virendra Bangur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V S Datey
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajeev J Mundra
Director (Operation)
Sivaramakrishna
Independent Director
Sachin Shrinivas Bhattad
Independent Director
Swati Ravindra Bhairi
Non Executive Director
Bharatkumar Taparia
Non Executive Director
RAHUL MAHESHWARI
Independent Director
Narayan Atal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Taparia Tools Ltd
Summary
Taparia Tools Ltd (TTL) started manufacturing hand tools in 1969 in India in technical collaboration with a reputed company of Sweden. The Senior Management from Taparia Tools had gone to Sweden and took practical training in their plant for more than an year. A Senior Technical Manager from the Swedish company also came to India and stayed here for about two years to establish the technology in India with the appropriate hand holding. Taparia Tools has been since then consistently producing all the hand tools in India with the exact technology of its collaborators. The Company has a well laid out fully equipped factory located at Nashik, in Western India and another expanded unit at Goa. .From its inception, the Company has laid high emphasis on the quality of its products. It has well established quality control department to monitor the quality of the product at different stages of production. The Companys manufacturing facilities includes modern Forge shop, Machine shop, Heat treatment, Polishing, Nickel chrome plating and so on.Apart from these, it has fully absorbed the production technology of its Swedish collaborator. In addition to manufacturing facility the factory has a fully equipped Quality Assurance Department and laboratory for meticulous and continuous testing of raw materials up to the final finished products. The Company has equipments for checking the chemical, physical and Metallurgical quality of raw materials and finished goods. It has design and develop
Read More
The Taparia Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Taparia Tools Ltd is ₹16.12 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Taparia Tools Ltd is 0.13 and 0.04 as of 23 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Taparia Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Taparia Tools Ltd is ₹3.21 and ₹10.12 as of 23 Jan ‘25
Taparia Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.24%, 3 Years at 17.43%, 1 Year at 215.26%, 6 Month at 125.89%, 3 Month at 15.53% and 1 Month at 4.98%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.