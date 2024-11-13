Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 13 Oct 2024

TAPARIA TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 1.15 pm at the Companys Corporate Office at 423-24 (A-2) Shah & Nahar Lower Parel (W) Mumbai- 400 013 to consider and approve The Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other matters. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING. The Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia considered to pay the Interim Dividend @ 250% (i.e. Rs. 25/- per share of Rs. 10/-each) from the Distributable Profits for the period from 01.04.2024 to 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

TAPARIA TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING 13/08/2024 ALONG WITH FINANCIAL RESULTS AND LIMITED REVIEW REPORT ISSUED BY INDEPENDANT AUDITOR. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Quarterly Results along with Limited review report. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor M/S. Shilpa K Shah for Conducting the Secretarial for the FY.2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

TAPARIA TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we write to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 21st May 2024 at 01.15 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 423/424 A-2 Shah & Nahar Lower Parel(w) Mumbai 400 013 to consider and approve The Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 The Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year -1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 Recommendation of Final dividend on the Ordinary Shares for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Boards Report for F.Y. 2023-2024 Notice for 58th Annual General Meeting Appointment of Independent Director Appointment of Statutory Auditors and other matters. Further the trading window for dealing in the shares of the company is closed from the start of business hours on May 14 2023 till the completion of 48 hours after the results are made public. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024