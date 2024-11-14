iifl-logo-icon 1
Taparia Tools Ltd Dividend

10.62
(4.94%)
Jan 23, 2025|03:44:00 PM

25/01/2024calendar-icon
24/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Nov 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 202425250Interim
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING. The Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia considered to pay the Interim Dividend @ 250% (i.e. Rs. 25/- per share of Rs. 10/-each) from the Distributable Profits for the period from 01.04.2024 to 30.09.2024. With reference to our earlier intimation dated November 13, 2024 about Fixing the Record Date for the purpose of Interim Dividend would be November 22, 2024. In continuation to this, now it has been decided to make revision in record date and to change it from November 22, 2024 to November 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Dividend21 May 202422 Jul 2024-20200Final
The Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia considered and recommended the Final Dividend @ Rs20/- (200%) per Equity share of Rs.10/- each from the Distributable Profit for the Financial Year ended 31% March 2024, subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Dividend12 Feb 202423 Feb 202424 Feb 202420200Interim
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING.

