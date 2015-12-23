iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd Balance Sheet

9.34
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

14.4

14.4

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.19

-0.25

-0.26

Net Worth

14.59

14.15

0.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.59

14.15

0.24

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.06

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.24

0.24

0.24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.88

13.71

-0.1

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

24.53

0

0

Debtor Days

250.01

0

0

Other Current Assets

14.28

13.88

0.22

Sundry Creditors

-24.32

0

-0.32

Creditor Days

247.87

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.6

-0.17

0

Cash

0.47

0.15

0.05

Total Assets

14.6

14.16

0.26

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.