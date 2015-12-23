Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
14.4
14.4
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.19
-0.25
-0.26
Net Worth
14.59
14.15
0.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.59
14.15
0.24
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.06
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.24
0.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.88
13.71
-0.1
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
24.53
0
0
Debtor Days
250.01
0
0
Other Current Assets
14.28
13.88
0.22
Sundry Creditors
-24.32
0
-0.32
Creditor Days
247.87
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.6
-0.17
0
Cash
0.47
0.15
0.05
Total Assets
14.6
14.16
0.26
