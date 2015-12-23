Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
35.81
0.16
0
yoy growth (%)
21,800.66
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.06
0
As % of sales
0.37
38.33
0
Other costs
-35.29
-0.22
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98.54
137.5
0
Operating profit
0.38
-0.12
0
OPM
1.07
-75.83
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.26
0.14
0.05
Profit before tax
0.63
0.01
0.04
Taxes
-0.19
0
0
Tax rate
-30.9
-30.42
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.43
0
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.43
0
0.04
yoy growth (%)
4,669.06
-78.39
NPM
1.21
5.59
0
