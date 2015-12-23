Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.63
0.01
0.04
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.19
0
0
Working capital
0.28
14.13
Other operating items
Operating
0.7
14.12
Capital expenditure
-0.19
0
Free cash flow
0.51
14.12
Equity raised
-0.49
13.38
Investing
0
0
Financing
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.01
27.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.