Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd Share Price

9.34
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

9.34

Prev. Close

9.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0.92

Day's High

9.34

Day's Low

9.34

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.45

P/E

38.92

EPS

0.24

Divi. Yield

0

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:59 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 99.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

14.4

14.4

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.19

-0.25

-0.26

Net Worth

14.59

14.15

0.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

35.81

0.16

0

yoy growth (%)

21,800.66

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.06

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.63

0.01

0.04

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.19

0

0

Working capital

0.28

14.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21,800.66

0

Op profit growth

-411.03

3,045.79

EBIT growth

4,702.05

-68.94

Net profit growth

4,669.06

-78.39

No Record Found

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Sandeep Kumar

Managing Director

Shilesh Kumar Bajibhai Patel

Director

Bhaumik Patel

Director

Sitaben S Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd

Summary

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd. was incorporated on October 24th, 1985. The Company provide Construction Management Services for various clients in India at diverse project locations. Its services for total Construction Management of a project include Pre-construction activities such as bid management process, constructability study including plot plan review/heavy lift study, etc., Site construction management, Liaison with statutory authorities, Management of construction quality, Warehouse management, Contracts administration, Pre Commissioning and commissioning assistance and Contract closing followed by site closing. Companys proven track record of project implementation and the ability to provide design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management and EPC services provides a distinct competitive advantage. Its project management services include developing project execution plans, detailed schedules, cost forecasts/ controls, progress tracking & reporting, and the integration of design,engineering, procurement, logistics and construction efforts. Apart from this, service offerings range from concept to commission activities, often from the early stages of a project, to complete, total-responsibility, design-build contracts. Project Owners turn to the Company when they wish to engage the services of a reliable, trustworthy and competent project management consultant, who would steer the project through various undulating terrains in the co
