Open₹9.34
Prev. Close₹9.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.92
Day's High₹9.34
Day's Low₹9.34
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.45
P/E38.92
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
14.4
14.4
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.19
-0.25
-0.26
Net Worth
14.59
14.15
0.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
35.81
0.16
0
yoy growth (%)
21,800.66
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.06
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.63
0.01
0.04
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.19
0
0
Working capital
0.28
14.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21,800.66
0
Op profit growth
-411.03
3,045.79
EBIT growth
4,702.05
-68.94
Net profit growth
4,669.06
-78.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Sandeep Kumar
Managing Director
Shilesh Kumar Bajibhai Patel
Director
Bhaumik Patel
Director
Sitaben S Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd. was incorporated on October 24th, 1985. The Company provide Construction Management Services for various clients in India at diverse project locations. Its services for total Construction Management of a project include Pre-construction activities such as bid management process, constructability study including plot plan review/heavy lift study, etc., Site construction management, Liaison with statutory authorities, Management of construction quality, Warehouse management, Contracts administration, Pre Commissioning and commissioning assistance and Contract closing followed by site closing. Companys proven track record of project implementation and the ability to provide design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management and EPC services provides a distinct competitive advantage. Its project management services include developing project execution plans, detailed schedules, cost forecasts/ controls, progress tracking & reporting, and the integration of design,engineering, procurement, logistics and construction efforts. Apart from this, service offerings range from concept to commission activities, often from the early stages of a project, to complete, total-responsibility, design-build contracts. Project Owners turn to the Company when they wish to engage the services of a reliable, trustworthy and competent project management consultant, who would steer the project through various undulating terrains in the co
