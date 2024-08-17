Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd Summary

Tarang Projects & Consultant Ltd. was incorporated on October 24th, 1985. The Company provide Construction Management Services for various clients in India at diverse project locations. Its services for total Construction Management of a project include Pre-construction activities such as bid management process, constructability study including plot plan review/heavy lift study, etc., Site construction management, Liaison with statutory authorities, Management of construction quality, Warehouse management, Contracts administration, Pre Commissioning and commissioning assistance and Contract closing followed by site closing. Companys proven track record of project implementation and the ability to provide design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management and EPC services provides a distinct competitive advantage. Its project management services include developing project execution plans, detailed schedules, cost forecasts/ controls, progress tracking & reporting, and the integration of design,engineering, procurement, logistics and construction efforts. Apart from this, service offerings range from concept to commission activities, often from the early stages of a project, to complete, total-responsibility, design-build contracts. Project Owners turn to the Company when they wish to engage the services of a reliable, trustworthy and competent project management consultant, who would steer the project through various undulating terrains in the course of its implementation. Its services are much sought after due to a high degree of mutual trust and confidence reposed by clients, ability to scale up resources to meet project demands and greater focus on value based engineering, delivering fast track projects within schedule and budgeted cost.