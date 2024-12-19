Tayo Rolls Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Preference Capital
332.97
332.97
332.97
332.97
Reserves
-497.7
-494.39
-490.95
-487.47
Net Worth
-154.47
-151.16
-147.72
-144.24
Minority Interest
Debt
95.33
95.33
95.33
95.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-59.14
-55.83
-52.39
-48.91
Fixed Assets
21.8
25.11
28.55
32.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-80.96
-80.96
-80.96
-80.97
Inventories
7.64
7.64
7.64
7.64
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.63
13.63
13.63
13.62
Sundry Creditors
-33.47
-33.47
-33.47
-33.47
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-68.76
-68.76
-68.76
-68.76
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
-59.15
-55.83
-52.39
-48.92
