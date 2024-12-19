iifl-logo-icon 1
Tayo Rolls Ltd Balance Sheet

89.4
(-2.73%)
Dec 19, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.26

10.26

10.26

10.26

Preference Capital

332.97

332.97

332.97

332.97

Reserves

-497.7

-494.39

-490.95

-487.47

Net Worth

-154.47

-151.16

-147.72

-144.24

Minority Interest

Debt

95.33

95.33

95.33

95.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-59.14

-55.83

-52.39

-48.91

Fixed Assets

21.8

25.11

28.55

32.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-80.96

-80.96

-80.96

-80.97

Inventories

7.64

7.64

7.64

7.64

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.63

13.63

13.63

13.62

Sundry Creditors

-33.47

-33.47

-33.47

-33.47

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-68.76

-68.76

-68.76

-68.76

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

-59.15

-55.83

-52.39

-48.92

