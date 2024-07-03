iifl-logo-icon 1
Tayo Rolls Ltd Share Price

89.4
(-2.73%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open87.41
  • Day's High91.94
  • 52 Wk High110.45
  • Prev. Close91.91
  • Day's Low87.41
  • 52 Wk Low 83
  • Turnover (lac)3.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-476.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)91.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tayo Rolls Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

87.41

Prev. Close

91.91

Turnover(Lac.)

3.18

Day's High

91.94

Day's Low

87.41

52 Week's High

110.45

52 Week's Low

83

Book Value

-476.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

91.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tayo Rolls Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Tayo Rolls Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tayo Rolls Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.98%

Foreign: 17.97%

Indian: 55.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 26.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tayo Rolls Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.26

10.26

10.26

10.26

Preference Capital

332.97

332.97

332.97

332.97

Reserves

-497.7

-494.39

-490.95

-487.47

Net Worth

-154.47

-151.16

-147.72

-144.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.34

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-99.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.07

As % of sales

0

0

0

21.15

Employee costs

0

-0.24

-7.18

-13.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.54

-7.93

-19.96

-31.7

Depreciation

-3.49

-5.6

-5.88

-4.78

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.69

-5.44

-9.82

8.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-99.17

Op profit growth

-99.97

-71.94

-46.82

-54.11

EBIT growth

-55.65

-48.22

-32.47

-44.89

Net profit growth

-55.32

-60.26

-22.19

-69.06

No Record Found

Tayo Rolls Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tayo Rolls Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anand Sen

Non-Independent Director

V S N Murty

Non Executive Director

K Shankar Marar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harpreet Kaur Bhamra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tayo Rolls Ltd

Summary

Tayo Rolls Ltd (TAYO) promoted by Tata Steel in collaboration with Yodogawa Steel Works and Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan, to produce steel, steel base and cast iron rolls to meet the cast roll requirement of TISCO and the domestic market. TAYO is Indias largest roll producer and has been supplying rolls to all the major integrated steel plants, steel rolling mills, the paper, rubber, textile and food processing industries, the mint and other non-ferrous rolling units in the country. It has a 50% share in the domestic market.TAYO has also developed a number of import-substitute rolls. It exports its products to countries like Srilanka, Singapore, Vietnam, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, the UAE, Iran, South Africa and the US.To keep pace with the changing market and rolling practices, TAYO launched a comprehensive modernisation programme in 1990-91 (cost: Rs 25 cr) under which it introduced state-of-the-art technology to manufacture double-poured rolls through the centrifugal casting process. The technical know-how for the process was obtained from Eisenwerk Sulzau-Werfen (ESW), Austria, Europes leading roll manufacturer with a fine export record. The centrifugal casting machine imported from the US was commissioned during 1992-93.After modernisation, the capacity has increased to 9750 tpa of rolls. It is now being augmented to meet the growing demand for rolls as a result of the growth in the steel industry. It has also taken up the manufacture of special value-added cast
Company FAQs

What is the Tayo Rolls Ltd share price today?

The Tayo Rolls Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tayo Rolls Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tayo Rolls Ltd is ₹91.72 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tayo Rolls Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tayo Rolls Ltd is 0 and -0.19 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tayo Rolls Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tayo Rolls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tayo Rolls Ltd is ₹83 and ₹110.45 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Tayo Rolls Ltd?

Tayo Rolls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.32%, 3 Years at -14.27%, 1 Year at -7.45%, 6 Month at -12.91%, 3 Month at -2.64% and 1 Month at 2.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tayo Rolls Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tayo Rolls Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.21 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.78 %

