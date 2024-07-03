SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹87.41
Prev. Close₹91.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.18
Day's High₹91.94
Day's Low₹87.41
52 Week's High₹110.45
52 Week's Low₹83
Book Value₹-476.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)91.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Preference Capital
332.97
332.97
332.97
332.97
Reserves
-497.7
-494.39
-490.95
-487.47
Net Worth
-154.47
-151.16
-147.72
-144.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.34
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-99.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.07
As % of sales
0
0
0
21.15
Employee costs
0
-0.24
-7.18
-13.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.54
-7.93
-19.96
-31.7
Depreciation
-3.49
-5.6
-5.88
-4.78
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.69
-5.44
-9.82
8.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-99.17
Op profit growth
-99.97
-71.94
-46.82
-54.11
EBIT growth
-55.65
-48.22
-32.47
-44.89
Net profit growth
-55.32
-60.26
-22.19
-69.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anand Sen
Non-Independent Director
V S N Murty
Non Executive Director
K Shankar Marar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harpreet Kaur Bhamra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tayo Rolls Ltd
Summary
Tayo Rolls Ltd (TAYO) promoted by Tata Steel in collaboration with Yodogawa Steel Works and Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan, to produce steel, steel base and cast iron rolls to meet the cast roll requirement of TISCO and the domestic market. TAYO is Indias largest roll producer and has been supplying rolls to all the major integrated steel plants, steel rolling mills, the paper, rubber, textile and food processing industries, the mint and other non-ferrous rolling units in the country. It has a 50% share in the domestic market.TAYO has also developed a number of import-substitute rolls. It exports its products to countries like Srilanka, Singapore, Vietnam, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, the UAE, Iran, South Africa and the US.To keep pace with the changing market and rolling practices, TAYO launched a comprehensive modernisation programme in 1990-91 (cost: Rs 25 cr) under which it introduced state-of-the-art technology to manufacture double-poured rolls through the centrifugal casting process. The technical know-how for the process was obtained from Eisenwerk Sulzau-Werfen (ESW), Austria, Europes leading roll manufacturer with a fine export record. The centrifugal casting machine imported from the US was commissioned during 1992-93.After modernisation, the capacity has increased to 9750 tpa of rolls. It is now being augmented to meet the growing demand for rolls as a result of the growth in the steel industry. It has also taken up the manufacture of special value-added cast
Read More
The Tayo Rolls Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tayo Rolls Ltd is ₹91.72 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Tayo Rolls Ltd is 0 and -0.19 as of 19 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tayo Rolls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tayo Rolls Ltd is ₹83 and ₹110.45 as of 19 Dec ‘24
Tayo Rolls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.32%, 3 Years at -14.27%, 1 Year at -7.45%, 6 Month at -12.91%, 3 Month at -2.64% and 1 Month at 2.95%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.