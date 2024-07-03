Summary

Tayo Rolls Ltd (TAYO) promoted by Tata Steel in collaboration with Yodogawa Steel Works and Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan, to produce steel, steel base and cast iron rolls to meet the cast roll requirement of TISCO and the domestic market. TAYO is Indias largest roll producer and has been supplying rolls to all the major integrated steel plants, steel rolling mills, the paper, rubber, textile and food processing industries, the mint and other non-ferrous rolling units in the country. It has a 50% share in the domestic market.TAYO has also developed a number of import-substitute rolls. It exports its products to countries like Srilanka, Singapore, Vietnam, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, the UAE, Iran, South Africa and the US.To keep pace with the changing market and rolling practices, TAYO launched a comprehensive modernisation programme in 1990-91 (cost: Rs 25 cr) under which it introduced state-of-the-art technology to manufacture double-poured rolls through the centrifugal casting process. The technical know-how for the process was obtained from Eisenwerk Sulzau-Werfen (ESW), Austria, Europes leading roll manufacturer with a fine export record. The centrifugal casting machine imported from the US was commissioned during 1992-93.After modernisation, the capacity has increased to 9750 tpa of rolls. It is now being augmented to meet the growing demand for rolls as a result of the growth in the steel industry. It has also taken up the manufacture of special value-added cast

Read More